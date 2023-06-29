The Top 5 Hozier Songs

The 33-year-old Irish-born rocker Hozier is set to release just his third LP, Unreal Unearth, on August 18. Fans of the artist are waiting with bated breath and eager anticipation. But while Hozier has been around in the public eye for less than a decade, he’s amassed a number of excellent songs, including his breakthrough smash, “Take Me To Church.” That song, however, didn’t quite make the top spot on our list.

Below, in celebration of Hozier’s new LP are his Top 5 songs to date.

1. “Angel Of Small Death & The Codeine Scene”

The second song from the artist’s debut self-titled album released in 2014 highlights Hozier’s intoxicating style. Like the drug he sings about, you just want more. The song was also featured in the excellent HBO surfing documentary, Momentum Generation, in just the perfect point of debaucherous celebration.

With her sweetened breath, and her tongue so mean

She’s the angel of small death and the codeine scene

With her straw-blonde hair, her arms hard and lean

She’s the angel of small death and the codeine scene

2. “Take Me to Church”

“Take Me to Church” was Hozier’s breakout hit. Released on an EP of the same name in 2013, this song also ended up on Hozier’s self-titled debut LP the following year. In December of 2014, the song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for a Grammy and has been certified diamond. On the track, Hozier demonstrates his cathedral-like voice. It’s got so much power and restraint, it feels spiritual despite the fact that it’s critical of religion. Sings Hozier,

Take me to church

I’ll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I’ll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life

Take me to church

I’ll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I’ll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life

3. “Cherry Wine”

This acoustic-driven song from Hozier’s self-titled 2014 debut LP highlights a relationship where someone is suffering from abuse but can’t quite get away. The music video stars Irish actor Saoirse Ronan as a domestic violence survivor.

Her eyes and words are so icy

Oh but she burns

Like rum on the fire

Hot and fast and angry as she can be

I walk my days on a wire

It looks ugly, but it’s clean

Oh momma, don’t fuss over me

4. “Eat Your Young”

Released first in 2023 as part of Hozier’s new EP of the same name, “Eat Your Young” debuted at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Hozier’s first time on the chart since 2014. The song will also appear on his new 2023 LP, Unreal Unearth.

Get some

Pull up the ladder when the flood comes

Throw enough rope until the legs have swung

Seven new ways that you can eat your young

Come and get some

Skinning the children for a war drum

Putting food on the table selling bombs and guns

It’s quicker and easier to eat your young

5. “Work Song”

A gospel blues song from the 2014 Hozier album, “Work Song” pushes forward with an often-restrained depth. It’s about sin and love.

Boys, when my baby found me

I was three days on a drunken sin

I woke with her walls around me

Nothin’ in her room but an empty crib

And I was burnin’ up a fever

I didn’t care much how long I lived

But I swear I thought I dreamed her

She never asked me once about the wrong I did

When my time comes around

Lay me gently in the cold dark earth

No grave can hold my body down

I’ll crawl home to her

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Image