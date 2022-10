Hozier Announces New Single “Swan Upon Leda,” Shares Message of “Solidarity”

The acclaimed songwriter and performer Hozier has announced a new song release, “Swan Upon Leda,” which is set to drop later this fall on October 7.

The track will appear on Hozier’s forthcoming new record release, Unreal Unearth, which is slated to come out later this year.

“”Unreal Unearth’ will start to find its way to your ears next year, come hell or high water,” said Hozier of the new album in the beginning of 2022.

To date, the artist has released parts of lyrics from two upcoming songs on social media, “De Selby” and “Rob the Goddess.”

Now there is news of a whole new single. That news dropped on Monday (October 3) and with it, the musician offered the reasoning behind the new song release.

“EGYPTIAN JOURNALIST AND AUTHOR MONA ELTAHAWY ONCE REFERRED TO THE GLOBAL SYSTEMS THAT CONTROL AND ENDANGER WOMEN AS THE WORLD’S ‘OLDEST FORM OF OCCUPATION,’ said the artist, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrnet, on his website.

“EVER SINCE HEARING HER SPEAK IN DUBLIN, I WANTED TO EXPLORE THAT THOUGHT IN A PIECE.

“I WROTE SWAN UPON LEDA IN IRELAND A YEAR AGO AND RECORDED IT RECENTLY WITH PRODUCER JENN DECILVEO. WE WERE TRACKING IT IN STUDIO WHEN THE NEWS CAME THROUGH OF ROE V. WADE BEING OVERTURNED. I FELT THERE WAS AN OPPORTUNITY TO OFFER SOME SHOW OF SOLIDARITY.

“WE’RE REMINDED AGAIN BY THE PROTESTS IN IRAN THAT PROGRESSIVISM IS A GLOBAL MOVEMENT. THE RECENT PUSHBACKS AGAINST CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS RESPECT NO BOUNDARIES OR BORDERS, AND LIKE ALL ACTS OF CONTROL, VIOLENCE AND INDEED ALL FORMS OF OCCUPATION, THEIR LEGACIES CAN BE IMMEASURABLE IN BOTH THE PERSONAL AND POLITICAL SPHERES.

“OF ALL THE SONGS COMING FROM UNREAL UNEARTH, I WANTED TO OFFER SWAN UPON LEDA AT THIS TIME, I’LL BE MAKING A DONATION TO MAYDAY, AIDACCESS AND PLAN C, ORGANISATIONS WORKING TOWARD INSURING WOMEN AND PREGNANT PEOPLE CAN GAIN SAFE ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE, CLICK THE LINKS ABOVE, WHERE YOU CAN READ ABOUT THEIR WORK AND CONTRIBUTE TO THEIR FUNDS SHOULD YOU BE IN A POSITION TO DO SO.

“THANKS, LOVE AND SOLIDARITY.

“ANDREW”

Fans can pre-order the new song HERE.

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images)