Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket to Kick Off 2024 Tour

Gin Blossom fans were left with a bit of disappointment back in 2022 when the band had to cut their New Miserable Experience 30th Anniversary Tour short after bassist Bill Leen suffered a broken arm. The band went on a brief tour with Sugar Ray last year, but some fans might have missed it. Luckily, it looks like the band is finally back on tour again this year!

This time, they’re kicking off a co-headlining trek with alt-rock band Toad The Wet Sprocket. The summer 2024 tour will be supported by Vertical Horizon as well and will span the East Coast and cities in the Midwest.

The Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket 2024 Tour will start on August 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at the Waterfest Concert Series. The tour will end, pending additional tour dates, on August 24 in Essex Junction, Vermont at Champlain Valley Fair

Tickets are available for general sale through Ticketmaster and Stubhub for all tour dates except for the Grand Rapids date, and general on-sale for that date will be announced soon. Check out what Stubhub has available for this tour, and you might just get lucky and find tickets that are lower in price than current face value.

Happy Friday. 2024 Tour Dates coming VERY soon.

“We have a lot of history with Toad the Wet Sprocket and Vertical Horizon,” said Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson. “And it’s always fun to perform with them. I know our fans and theirs will enjoy the shows. I’m looking forward to an awesome summer of fine rock.”

Don’t wait around to get your tickets and miss out on this chance to see the Gin Blossoms and Toad The Wet Sprocket 2024 Tour. Get your tickets ASAP!

August 1 – Oshkosh, WI – Waterfest Concert Series

August 2 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

August 3 – Mankato, MN – Vetter Stone Amphitheater

August 5 – Grand Rapids, MI – TBA

August 7 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Evans Amphitheater

August 11 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

August 13 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

August 15 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center

August 16 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre

August 17 – Sugar Hill, GA – The Bowl at Sugar Hill

August 18 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights

August 20 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

August 22 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion

August 23 – Middlefield, CT – Powder Ridge

August 24 – Essex Junction, VT – Champlain Valley Fair

Photo courtesy of Gin Blossoms’ website

