Ross Valory Breaks Silence on His Split With Journey

As a teenager, Ross Valory played numerous instruments like the clarinet and the guitar. Thanks to his mother, the musician also shared a love for jazz. But nothing prepared him for what the future held when he found himself in the rock band Journey. Serving as the original bass player, the rocker helped create albums like Journey, Look into the Future, Escape, Frontiers, and Eclipse. While fans loved Valory’s position in the band, he split with Journey several times over the decades. And recently, he discussed his thoughts on the past and how he felt about the decisions years later.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Valory showered the band with praise. Knowing that they might not always have agreed, he insisted his time with Journey was an “amazing experience.” “I am so blessed to have spent the better part of 50 years in a band that’s remarkable. All the fine players and singers that have come through the room that I had the privilege of performing with, including the current players. These are all brilliant, talented people, whether they are present in the band or not.”

While Valory originally left the group during the 1980s, he eventually found himself back on stage with Journey throughout the 1990s. His return seemed permanent until 2020 when original member Neal Schon accused him and drummer Steve Smith of trying to steal the group. Although discussing his past with Journey, Valory denied all the accusations hurled at him by Schon. At the time, he even sued his fellow member for the allegations. The pair settled on an agreement outside of court.

Ross Valory Looks Forward To His Debut Solo Album

Not shying away from the dark moments of the past, Valory admitted, “For me, it’s now a matter of history. There was controversy and personal and business conflicts. But we worked out our differences in a relatively short time. We had a mediated settlement that everyone was happy with. And since that time, we’ve all gone our own way. The band continues to perform and do well.”

[RELATED: Watch Surreal Video for Ex-Journey Bassist Ross Valory’s New Solo Song, “Wild Kingdom”]

Although enjoying his time with Journey, Valory looks forward to the future and his debut solo album, All of the Above, which is scheduled for an April 12 release. With his career ongoing, the musician concluded, “What an experience, from this experimental fusion band into one of the top-rated popular bands. This is a band that reinvented itself twice. But to answer your question, certainly I miss it. I miss performing, and eventually I will be doing so on my own.”

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)