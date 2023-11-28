The Ultimate Ranking of Paul McCartney’s No. 1 Hits

Paul McCartney‘s hit-making abilities are something of a marvel. It’s no surprise he has secured nine No. 1 songs throughout his career, given he pretty much wrote the book on how to craft a timeless pop offering. Below is our definitive ranking of McCartney’s Billboard Hot 100 hits.

First up we have “Listen To What The Man Said.” We have no qualms with this track. It’s fun and a good listen but we find it to be a little less powerful than some of the other hits on this list.

“With a Little Luck” features a rhythmic melody that is hard not to sing along to. It’s a little quirky and very ’70s, but we see why it was such a hit amongst McCartney fans upon its release. That being said, it’s not one of McCartney’s signature tracks, meaning its appeal hasn’t been as long-lasting as some of his other No. 1’s.

Having a live version of a song go No. 1 seems to be no easy feat. We’d venture to guess that recorded versions have a better chance of climbing the charts. Nevertheless, McCartney earned a chart-topper in 1980 for “Coming Up (Live in Glasgow).” The energy in this recording runs rife. It’s bursting with passion and attitude. We only put it further down on this list because the competition in McCartney’s discography is so stiff.

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” sees McCartney dust off the cheeky songwriting approach he often took while with The Beatles. It lives in the same vein as “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer,” in that McCartney tells an off-kilter story through the lyrics. Though our immediate reaction is to issue the caveat that this track might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it went No. 1, so we guess it found its audience.

We admire the goal behind “Ebony and Ivory.” Though taking two piano players (McCartney and Stevie Wonder) and having them sing about racial tension through the lens of their instrument was somewhat of a cheesy move, we appreciate the bridge-building effort made by these two world-class musicians. “Ebony and Ivory” has been considered by some to be one of the worst songs of all time. We can’t deign to call it that though. It has a nostalgic charm that is its saving grace.

Given the fact that “Silly Love Songs” is berating those who can’t enjoy a simple pop tune makes it all the more exciting that it went No. 1. It seems the world had, in fact, not had enough silly love songs—and we venture to guess the world never will. Decades after the song’s initial release, it still holds its shine.

“Band on the Run” is a testament to McCartney’s ability to section out his songs to great appeal. While the opening of the song is soft and blithe, the back half is rousing and punchy. You basically get two songs for the price of one—both of which are stunners in their own right.

It seems McCartney knows how to pick a duet, given two of them became No. 1 hits for him. We love “Ebony and Ivory” but as far as collaborations go, we have to give “Say Say Say” a higher ranking. One of three duets McCartney and Michael Jackson delivered, “Say Say Say” houses both artists’ strengths under one umbrella. Both shine equally while not overpowering the other. “Ebony and Ivory” had an element of schmaltz to it. “Say Say Say” feels truly timeless.

McCartney really shines on a simple ballad. If you think about it, many of his most timeless tracks are relatively simple in scope. “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be,” and, our No. 1 pick, “My Love.” Even with this song being a ballad, the chorus remains deeply anthemic. It’s hard to shake the melody once it gets in your head. It’s no surprise it skyrocketed to No. 1 for four weeks.

