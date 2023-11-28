Dolly Parton Reveals the Practical Reason She Hasn’t Learned to Text

Dolly Parton likes to keep things low-tech. She doesn’t text. Instead, she prefers to use a fax machine. As a result, even those closest to her find her hard to reach at times. In a recent interview, she revealed the practical reason why she doesn’t use more up-to-date forms of communication.

Yesterday (November 27), Parton appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. During their conversation, they touched on many subjects. At one point, the “Jolene” singer revealed why she chose to not text.

She revealed that she’s a “low-tech girl in a high-tech world” by choice. “I don’t want to talk to everybody that wants to talk to me. I don’t text because I don’t want to have to answer,” she added. Instead, Parton chooses to take messages and call back later. However, she only does that if she wants to talk to someone. She says she’s got more than enough to think about without cluttering her mind with constant conversation.

Parton added that she could learn to text if she wanted to. She just doesn’t want to. “I’m certainly not a stupid person,” she said. “I could learn it if I wanted to, but I’d rather just have my fax machine and call in my creative stuff to my crew,” Parton continued. “I’ve got the best crew in the world and I surround myself with great people. But, I just don’t have the time to just sit with my face in the phone all day.”

Earlier this year, Reba McEntire appeared on Watch What Happens Live. While on the show, she talked about how difficult it is to contact Parton. “Dolly does not text,” McEntire said. She added that if she wanted to get in touch with the country icon, she had to fax her. “I don’t even have her telephone number,” she revealed.

Last year, Miley Cyrus was on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During her conversation with Meyers, she revealed how she communicates with her godmother. “Every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax,” she said. The “Flowers” singer added, “She has a phone, she just doesn’t use it.”

