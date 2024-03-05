The Wild Story Behind “Shotgun Willie”: The Song that Made Willie Nelson an Outlaw Country Originator

Today, Willie Nelson is widely regarded as one of the most laid-back country artists on the planet. In nearly every public appearance he makes or concert he plays, Nelson is as cool as a cucumber. However, every man has his breaking point. Back in the early ‘70s, the Red-Headed Stranger got into multiple gunfights in a single day with his son-in-law. The events of the day led to him getting his nickname Shotgun Willie. More importantly, it was the beginning of his transformation into the outlaw country originator that fans know and love today.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to Texas Hill Country, it all started when Nelson learned that his daughter Lana’s husband Steve was abusing her. No matter how cool, calm, and collected he was, he wasn’t going to let that stand. After hearing the news Nelson took action. “I ran for my truck and drove to the place where Steve and Lana lived and slapped Steve around,” he recalled. However, that wouldn’t be the end of it.

Willie Nelson Becomes Shotgun Willie

Not long after Nelson arrived home, he saw his son-in-law’s truck coming up the drive of his Ridgetop, Tennessee home. Then, Steve opened fire with a .22 rifle. Luckily for Nelson, who was standing in the doorway of his barn, his abusive son-in-law wasn’t a great shot.

When a bullet smacked the wood just feet from the country legend’s head, he didn’t run for cover. Instead, he grabbed his trusty M-1 rifle and returned fire. After hearing the big rifle’s bark, Steve turned tail and ran. However, Nelson knew it wasn’t over.

First and foremost, Nelson checked in on Lana. While there, he learned that Steve left with their son, Nelson Ray. So, he went home and prepared. “Thinking Steve would come to Ridgetop to pick me off about dusk, I hid in the truck so he couldn’t tell if I was home,” Nelson said. “I had my M-1 and a shotgun.”

When Steve came back by, Nelson jumped out of the truck with his shotgun and opened fire. “That’s when I shot his car and shot out his tire,” he recalled.

Of course, Steve called the law. When they got there, Nelson didn’t try to explain the situation to the police. Instead, he told them that his son-in-law must have run over a bullet in his driveway.

The Album That Changed It All

Not long after the events of that day, Nelson wrote the song “Shotgun Willie” while sitting on the toilet in a hotel room. That became the title track from the album that would go on to be the beginning of Nelson’s journey as an outlaw country originator. Nelson would later say that Shotgun Willie was him “clearing his throat.”

Featured Image by Hulton Archive/Getty Images