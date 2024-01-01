Willie Nelson Steals the Show With ‘Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’ Performance Alongside Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews & Sheryl Crow

Willie Nelson performed at his own Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, joined by Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, and fellow inductee Sheryl Crow. Together, Nelson and the others played “Whiskey River,” “Crazy,” and “On the Road Again.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Nelson recorded “Whiskey River” in 1973 for his album Shotgun Willie, and usually opens his concerts with the tune. Chris Stapleton joined Nelson on stage for the performance, the two sitting side by side, with Nelson strumming away on his trusty acoustic guitar, Trigger.

[Watch Willie Nelson & Family Now on Paramount Plus]

Sheryl Crow then joined Nelson for “Crazy,” which he wrote in 1961. Patsy Cline originally made the song famous that year, catapulting Nelson to a record deal in 1962. Crow came out in a flowing maroon dress, singing seated next to Nelson. Behind them on the screen was a photo of Nelson in the 1960s, before he established his signature style. When he started out, he was more clean-cut and slicked back, and wore a smart suit. He relaxed into his look over the years, and still sports long braids and a red bandana even when getting inducted into a Hall of Fame.

Willie Nelson Performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Finally, Dave Matthews joined Nelson, Stapleton, and Crow for a rendition of “On the Road Again,” Nelson’s most recognizable song. Matthews had the honor of officially inducting Nelson into the Hall of Fame, presenting him with a trophy following the performance. Nelson gave a speech as well, thanking his family band, longtime manager, record label, and his wife Annie.

Nelson began by listing some of the legendary artists he collaborated with over the years, such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Booker T. Jones, Leon Russell, and Ray Charles. He said, “When Ray and I got together, we never asked each other what to do or whether to do a soul song or a rock song or a country song. We just sang the songs we loved.”

[RELATED: Willie Nelson Juggles Affairs, Attempted Suicide, Alcohol, and More in New Docuseries]

Additionally, he mentioned his 1980s and 90s supergroup The Highwaymen, which he was in with Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson for 10 years. He urged the Hall of Fame voters to induct both Jennings and Kristofferson in a bid to bestow the same honor on his fellow musicians and friends.

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/WireImage

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.