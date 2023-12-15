Watch Trailer for ‘Willie Nelson & Family’; Docuseries Gives Unflinching Look at Outlaw Country Legend’s Life, Legacy

A new documentary series that promises an unflinching look at the life and legacy of country music legend Willie Nelson will premiere next week. The four-part Willie Nelson & Family, debuting Thursday (December 21) on Paramount+, will chronicle the Red Headed Stranger’s early days in Nashville, his rise to fame, his battles with the IRS, and more.

The trailer, which can be seen here below, gives viewers a look at what they can expect from the series. It shows glimpses of Nelson’s history, and features several country stars sharing their thoughts about the Outlaw Country originator and his impact.

The trailer opens with footage of Nelson playing his faithful guitar, Trigger. Then, old family photos of Nelson and his late sister Bobbie, vintage concert footage, and other looks into his past play out as Nelson speaks. “Good music never goes out of fashion,” he said. “Like the sun, it rises every morning. Like the moon it lights up the night, like the seasons it keeps changing.” As “On the Road Again” plays, Nelson talks about his family: “Mama and Daddy Nelson gave Bobbie and me two gifts that saved our lives: love and music.”

Later in the trailer, Kenny Chesney, Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, Bill Anderson, Bobby Bare, Shelby Lynne, Don Was, and more share their thoughts on Nelson and his legacy.

More About Willie Nelson and Family

Thom Zimny and Oren Moverman directed and executive produced the docuseries. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also served as executive producer.

Sheridan spoke about the series in a statement. “Willie’s music formed the soundtrack of my youth,” he said. “His songwriting helped shape me as a storyteller. Willie is a national treasure and his story will serve as [an] inspiration for all those seeking their own path that leads away from the clouds of compromise.”

“Willie has opened his life to us—warts and all—to serve as a beacon to overcoming failure, realizing dreams, and keeping your compass once the dream is achieved,” Sheridan added.

