There’s No Denying That These 3 Rock Songs From 1965 Sound Even Better Today

Need a few stellar rock songs from the mid-1960s, specifically 1965, to unwind? These three tracks should absolutely make it to your playlist. Let’s take a look!

“I Like It Like That” by The Dave Clark Five

How about some old school pop rock? “I Like It Like That” by The Dave Clark Five was released in 1965. It is technically a cover of a Chris Kenner song from 1961. The OG version was a No. 2 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Dave Clark Five’s version also did quite well at No. 7 in 1975. It’s your standard teen rock fodder from the era, but man is it nostalgic.

“We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by The Animals

This might not be The Animals’ most well-known song, but it was an absolute jam back in 1965. Written by Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” was a smash hit for The Animals in July 1965. This blues rock jam was popular with stateside audiences, but it was a really substantial hit among G.I.s during the Vietnam War for… obvious reasons. “We Gotta Get Out Of This Place” by The Animals has since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and continues to make it to lists of influential songs that formed rock music as we know it.

“Do You Believe In Magic” by The Lovin’ Spoonful

I have to admit, I do love a little bit of The Lovin’ Spoonful. I wouldn’t say they’re an underrated band from the 1960s. However, I do think they deserve a bit more recognition, or at least just as much as their contemporaries in the folk-rock space of the mid-1960s. “Do You Believe In Magic” by The Lovin’ Spoonful is probably their most well-known career hit. It’s also one of the finest rock songs to come out of 1965. Complete with a pop-rock edge, this song was a No. 9 hit on the Hot 100 upon its release, and it would later be used as the title track for the band’s debut album. This song is so upbeat and delightful, and it has such a notable 1960s sound that you can place when it came out with ease. A classic.

