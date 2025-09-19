Parker McCollum Plots Nationwide 2026 Tour Featuring Jake Worthington, Max McNown & More

While most singers hope to release a new album within a year, Parker McCollum did much more than that. Not only did he release his self-titled album back in June, but he also joined forces with Miranda Lambert in August to raise funds for those impacted by the Texas flood. And thanks to their efforts, over $8.5 million was raised. But again, that was just the start – he even hit the road to support his new album. Making the most out of 2025, McCollum had no interest in slowing down as he announced new tour dates in 2026.

Not wanting the good times to stop, McCollum posted a video on Instagram, sharing the news that he was extending his tour. Getting a little help from singer Randy Rogers, McCollum explained how he was thrilled to see his fans in 2026.

With tickets going on sale next Friday, September 26th, McCollum wrote in the caption on how fans can get access to tickets early. “Excited to head out and see more of y’all as we kick off 2026 with new tour dates. Join Gold Chain Nation now to get first access to tickets. See y’all out there.”

Parker McCollum Bringing A Few Guests Along For The Ride

Not done with 2025 just yet, McCollum still had a slew of performances scheduled. Over the next few months, he looked to travel to Florida, North Carolina, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Tennessee, and more. McCollum will end the year with one final performance on December 31st, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

As for his shows in 2026, McCollum didn’t want to travel on the road alone, so he decided to call on singers like Jake Worthington, William Beckmann, Jackson Wendell, Tyler Halverson, Laci Kaye Booth, and Max McNown to join him. Looking at the 2026 tour dates, they included:

January 23 – El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center (Worthington) January 24 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena (Worthington & Beckmann) January 29 – Edinburg, Texas – Bert Ogden Arena (Wendell) January 30 – Corpus Christi, Texas – Hillard Center Arena (Worthington & Wendell) January 31 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center (Worthington & Wendell) February 5 – Oxford, Mississippi – SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss (Worthington & Halverson) February 6 – Lexington, Kentucky – Rupp Arena (Worthington & Halverson) February 12 – Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum (Worthington & Halverson) February 13 – Auburn, Alabama – Neville Arena (Worthington & Halverson) February 14 – Savannah, Georgia – Enmarket Arena (Halverson) March 26 – Estero, Florida – Hertz Arena (McNown & Booth) March 27-28 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater (McNown & Booth)

Outside of Gold Chain Nation members getting early access, Citi card members can take part in a presale event on September 23rd. The artist presale will go live the next day, on September 24th, with the McCollum fan club and Gold Chain Nation members getting a chance to snag tickets.

With new music and new cities, fans can expect McCollum to kick 2026 off bigger than ever.

(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

