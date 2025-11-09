These 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1960s Had Even Better Whole Albums

Just because a particular musician or band only scores one hit with a particular single doesn’t mean they don’t have whole albums that are worthy of venturing into. For the following one-hit wonders from the 1960s, I think the albums their sole hit singles came from deserve way more recognition than they got back in the day. Let’s take a look, shall we?

? And The Mysterians

Probably one of the most influential yet underrated groups in the garage rock and psychedelic rock soundscape, ? And The Mysterians only scored one major hit back in their heyday. The song in question (ha!), “96 Tears”, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in 1966. The band would never make it to the Top 20 again, but that didn’t stop them from continuing to make music. They’re still together today, in fact. And if I’m being honest, the whole of the album 96 Tears is a very underrated gem.

? And The Mysterians’ cover of T-Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday” is noteworthy, but you’re really doing yourself a disservice if you don’t listen to this album in its entirety.

Strawberry Alarm Clock

Whether or not you were alive and conscious in the 1960s, the second you hear “Incense And Peppermints”, you’ll probably recognize it immediately. This acid rock jam is one of the most recognizable songs of the 1960s, particularly of the Summer of Love in 1967. And yet, it was Strawberry Alarm Clock’s only major hit. “Incense And Peppermints” topped the Hot 100 that year and did similarly well on other charts. But after that, the band never made it to the Top 20 again.

This song is the title track of the band’s debut album, and that very album is a joy from start to finish, especially if you love psychedelia.

The Stone Poneys

This folk rock outfit is best known for launching Linda Ronstadt into the mainstream rock and folk space, and also for the song “Different Drum” from 1967. And, sadly, they make it to our list of one-hit wonders of the 1960s because they never scored another hit again. “Different Drum” peaked at No. 13 in 1967, and they never made it to the Top 40 again. The band would call it quits soon after.

The album Evergreen, Vol. 2 is a real delight, and it was the band’s most commercially successful album. It’s a must-have for any audiophile or fan of folk rock, in my opinion.

