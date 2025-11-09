Elton John Remembers “Idol” Brian Wilson at Rock Hall Induction Ceremony: “Meeting a True Genius Doesn’t Happen Very Often”

Elton John was “quaking in his boots” the first time he met Brian Wilson back in 1970. Easing his nerves, the Beach Boys founder opened the door singing John’s 1970 hit “Your Song.” From there, a friendship was born that lasted until Wilson’s death in June 2025, at age 82. The “Rocket Man” crooner, 78, referenced their first meeting during a tribute to his longtime friend at Saturday’s (Nov. 8) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Videos by American Songwriter

“We were scared s—less because he was my idol,” John said onstage at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater. “He was the one who influenced me more than anybody else when it came to writing songs on the piano and it was an evening we would never forget, meeting someone who was a true genius — doesn’t happen very often.

“Throughout my career and my life,” he continued, “Brian and I became friends and sang on each other’s records. We loved each other. I can’t think of anyone else who I’d rather pay tribute to than to Brian Wilson and his family with this beautiful song.”

That’s when John launched into a soaring rendition of “God Only Knows,” off the Beach Boys’ groundbreaking 1966 album Pet Sounds.

Elton John Initially Inducted Brian Wilson into the Hall of Fame

Last night’s ceremony welcomed Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa, the White Stripes, Outkast, Bad Company, Cyndi Lauper, and more into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Brian Wilson, however, has been a member since 1988—and Elton John was onstage to pay tribute to him then, too.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1970, Elton John Performed a Show That Changed His Career Forever—in Front of Don Henley and the Beach Boys]

The “Tiny Dancer” crooner inducted the Beach Boys into the 1988 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, six years before he would gain entry himself. “If you lived in England, all you ever wanted to do was go to America, and everything you ever dreamed of was American,” said the northwest Londoner. “And this band not only wrote great songs, initially writing surf music, but they did more than that.”

He continued, “This band were geniuses—they still are—but they made me love America so much more because they existed… They are, for me, what America is—very, very wonderful place to be.”

Featured image by Amy Sussman/WireImage