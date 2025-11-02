These 3 Pop Songs From the 2010s Are Definitely Overplayed, but We Don’t Mind 

Pop music! Many people love it, many people hate it, and others, such as us, have a love-hate relationship with it. In other words, the fandom of pop music has a large spectrum. Out of any other genres of music, pop music certainly gets the most airplay. After all, a lot of it is designed for that very purpose, and as a result, a lot of it gets overplayed. Including these three pop hits from the 2010s, but we don’t really mind that much, as they’re pretty good tunes.

“Counting Stars” by OneRepublic

Released in 2013, OneRepublic‘s “Counting Stars” became a worldwide hit. In the United States, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 as it was playing in every earbud and car stereo across the country. And while its relevance and airplay have certainly diminished, folks still play it quite often to this day.

You might detest this song with all your being, or you might be the opposite. We understand both sides, but in all, out of every pop song that gets overplayed, this is one of the better ones, as it’s not overly obnoxious, overproduced, and downright cringy.

“Rolling In The Deep” by Adele

Frankly, we might not even call this overplayed because every time it comes on, which is quite frequently, people seemingly don’t complain. However, compared to a lot of other songs from the decade, it’s played more frequently, so it meets the criteria for “overplayed.”

Has Adele released a bad song? To each their own, but this certainly isn’t one of them. Released in 2010, Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 15 years later, it’s still a fan favorite, but how could it not be? It’s Adele.

“Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran

Alright, if you are a pop music hater, put your bias aside for a moment, and answer us this question. Is Ed Sheeran not a talented musician? Given that he is responsible not only for his own successful career, but also the successful careers of other musicians, we believe so to the utmost degree. And one overplayed song of his that we don’t mind listening to time and time again is “Thinking Out Loud”.

Released in 2014, Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”, unsurprisingly, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s catchy, soulful, and genuine; not annoying, bland, and inauthentic. And for that, we think it’s totally acceptable to hear this entry on our list of overplayed 2010s pop tunes on a frequent basis for years to come.

Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella