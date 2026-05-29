4 Prom Songs From the 70s That Every Teenager Slow Danced To

Whether you’re dancing with that special someone in the living room or leaning in for that first kiss at your high school prom, you need a solid soundtrack to help you through the moment. Here are four songs from the 1970s that every teen danced to at one point or another, at prom or otherwise. If they didn’t, they definitely should have.

Videos by American Songwriter

“That’s The Way Of The World” by Earth, Wind & Fire

This soulful little tune is perfect for the dance floor. It has just enough groove to keep your attention, but it’s also mellow enough for you to melt into it while the members of Earth, Wind & Fire sing.

“How Deep Is Your Love” by The Bee Gees

Although this one was initially released as a single by the Bee Gees, you might also remember “How Deep Is Your Love” from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. This one is perfect slow dance material, especially if you look at the lyrics, which are strikingly poetic for a soul-pop song.

“I believe in you / You know the door to my very soul / You’re the light in my deepest, darkest hour / You’re my savior when I fall.”

“Easy” by The Commodores

This song might sound like it’s about a relationship, but it was actually written about tensions within The Commodores. The “Easy like Sunday morning” line was actually inspired by frontman Lionel Richie’s hometown of Tuskegee, Alabama.

“‘Easy like Sunday morning,’” he once explained, “applies to anybody who lives in a small Southern town. Small Southern towns die at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. They roll up the sidewalk. So I kind of got that from my own experiences—that was Lionel Richie from Tuskegee, Alabama, where there is no such thing as four-in-the-morning partying.”

“Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel

This song by Billy Joel is sweet, sentimental, and smooth. Joel wrote this one about his wife, Elizabeth Weber, whom he divorced in 1982.

In his biography, Joel described Weber as different from other girls he’d met at that time.

“She wasn’t like a lot of the other girls I knew at that time who had taken home ec and cooking classes,” he explained. “She was . . . Intelligent and not afraid to speak her mind, but could also be seductive. Almost like a European-type, not a typical American girl.”

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