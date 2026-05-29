4 Songs That Defined the Classic Sound of the 1980s

Musically speaking, the 1980s were a strange decade. If you close your eyes, you can actually hear the era come to life. But what does it sound like? Can you really put your finger on a specific vibe? In actuality, the time period sounds like a lot of things all at once.

Videos by American Songwriter

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore four memorable tunes that collectively comprise the sound of the decade. Indeed, these are four songs that defined the classic sound of the 1980s.

“Purple Rain” by Prince from ‘Purple Rain’ (1984)

The Purple One was inescapable in the 1980s. Whether he was singing sexy songs about cars and berets or playing a lead guitar solo like a weeping cloud, Prince was dominating the music scene in the decade. He was a beacon of creativity and uniqueness. And no song of his summed that up better than his sonic signature, “Purple Rain”.

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1984)

When you think back on the 1980s now, there is a lot of nostalgia. And there is no song that sounds more nostalgic—really, from any time period—than “Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper. The track just sounds like your memory activating. You remember your bedroom, your childhood home, your neighbors, and the weird vases your mother had on the dining room shelves. This song is memory’s anthem. And it’s amazing.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson from ‘Thriller’ (1983)

The 1980s sure were a wild time to be alive. Not only was there a lot of great music, but the decade also boasted perhaps the most talented musician of all time. Michael Jackson was the pinnacle. The top of the mountain. And no matter what you think of his legacy today, the pop star was called The King of Pop in the 1980s for a reason. He was thrilling.

“My Adidas” by Run-DMC from ‘Raising Hell’ (1986)

While rock and pop music were sure doing their things in the 1980s, rap music was rising up in a major way, too. In fact, the hip-hop of the 1980s created the foundation for what would become a golden era in the 1990s. And no rap act was more important in the 1980s than Run-DMC. The group wrote hit songs, had their own style, and helped to pave the way for what would become the dominant sound of the 21st century years later.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns