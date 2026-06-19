These 3 Soft Rock Songs from the 80s All Have Incredibly Heartbreaking Lyrics

In the 1980s, amid the heavy metal sounds and the new electronic sounds, there were also some sad songs, which were truly heartbreaking. These are three soft rock songs from the 1980s, which all have incredibly devastating lyrics.

“Separate Lives” by Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin

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Phil Collins is joined by Marilyn Martin on “Separate Lives”, a song made even sadder since it is sung by two people. “Separate Lives” is written by Stephen Bishop. Out in 1985, the song appears on the soundtrack for the White Nights film.

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“Separate Lives” is about the tragedy of two people who couldn’t make their relationship work, even though their split is just as painful.

It begins with, “You called me from the room in your hotel / All full of romance for someone that you met / And telling me how sorry you were, leaving so soon./ And that you miss me sometimes when you’re alone in your room / Do I feel lonely too? / You have no right to ask me how I feel / You have no right to speak to me, so kind / I can’t go on just holding on to ties / Now that we’re living separate lives.”

“With Or Without You” by U2

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U2’s first multi-platinum hit, “With Or Without You” is written by the group’s lead singer, Bono. Out in 1987, “With Or Without You” appears on their legendary The Joshua Tree project.

“With Or Without You” is a song about the torment of not being able to be with someone. But also being equally miserable without them. It says, “Through the storm, we reach the shore / You give it all, but I want more / And I’m waiting for you. With or without you / With or without you / I can’t live with or without you.”

“What I get from it is you’re ready to accept. But, you’re ready to leave something behind, much like life itself,” producer Daniel Lanois later says. “Something comes your way, but there’s a sacrifice, and you have to leave something else behind.”

“Look Away”

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In 1988, Chicago released “Look Away”. On their Chicago 19 album, Diane Warren is the sole writer of the song.

“Look Away” is about someone moving on in a relationship, leaving the other person despondent. It says, “But if you see me walking by / And the tears are in my eyes / Look away, baby, look away / If we meet on the streets someday / And I don’t know what to say / Look away, baby, look away / Don’t look at me. / I don’t want you to see me this way.”

Photo by Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images