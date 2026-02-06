These 3 Songs Remind Us That Luke Combs Is One of Country Music’s Most Talented Songwriter

We all know Luke Combs is a great singer, and he also puts on a great show. But in addition to that, Combs has a lot of talent when it comes to writing songs. These three songs show that Luke Combs is one of country music’s most talented songwriters.

“When It Rains It Pours”

“When It Rains It Pours” is Luke Combs’ second single and second consecutive No. 1 hit. Written by Combs, Ray Fulcher, and Jordan Walker, “When It Rains It Pours” is on Combs’ freshman This One’s For You record.

“When It Rains It Pours” is a comedic song about a guy whose girlfriend left him, until he won some money and then she wanted him back. The song says, “Then I won a hundred bucks on a scratch-off ticket / I bought two 12-packs and a tank of gas with it / She swore they were a waste of time / Oh, but she was wrong / I was caller number five on a radio station / Won a four-day, three-night beach vacation / Deep-sea señorita fishing down in Panama / And I ain’t gotta see my / Ex-future-mother-in-law anymore / Oh Lord, when it rains it pours.”

“Beautiful Crazy”

On Combs’s This One’s For You Too, the bonus version of his freshman project album, Combs wrote “Beautiful Crazy” with Wyatt Durrette and Robert Williford. The song is inspired by Combs’s now-wife, Nicole. Although, perhaps surprisingly, Combs wrote it before they were even a couple!

“I wrote that song about my wife before we were even dating. [And it ended up being] the first dance at our wedding,” Combs reveals (via People). “There’s no way that any other song will top that as far as sentimental value for me.”

“Beautiful Crazy” says, “Beautiful crazy / She can’t help but amaze me / The way that she dances / Ain’t afraid to take chances / And wears her heart on her sleeve / Yeah, she’s crazy / But her crazy’s beautiful to me.”

“Better Together”

Combs, Dan Isbell, and Randy Montana are the three writers of “Better Together”. One of his more romantic tunes, “Better Together” came out in 2020. The sweet song is on his What You See Is What You Get project.

“Better Together” says, “Some things just go better together and probably always will / Like a cup of coffee and a sunrise, Sunday drives, and time to kill / What’s the point of this ol’ guitar if it ain’t got no strings? / Or pouring your heart into a song that you ain’t gonna sing? / It’s a match made up in heaven, like good ol’ boys and beer / And me, as long as you’re right here.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images