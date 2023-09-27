The Meaning Behind Luke Combs Second No. 1 “When It Rains It Pours”

In 2017, Luke Combs followed up his very first No. 1 single “Hurricane,” which topped the Country Airplay chart with “When It Rains It Pours.” Both singles from Combs’ debut, This One’s for You, “When It Rains It Pours” went to No. 1 on the Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

The Meaning

“When It Rains It Pours” is the flip side of a breakup song and follows a series of events that went just right after a split. When he doesn’t have to see his ex-future-mother-in-law, his luck seems to turn around.

I was caller number five on a radio station

Won a four-day, three-night beach vacation

Deep sea señorita fishin’ down in Panama

And I ain’t gotta see my

Ex-future-mother-in-law anymore

Oh Lord, when it rains it pours

Now she was sure real quick to up and apologize

When she heard about my newfound luck

On that FM dial

And it’s crazy how lately now

It just seems to come in waves

What I thought was gonna be the death of me

Was my saving grace

It’s got me thinkin’ that her leavin’

Is the only logical reason

That I got the last spot in the Hooters’ parking lot

And the waitress left her number on my check with a heart

She picked up on the first ring when I gave her a call

And I only spent five bucks at the Moose Club raffle

Won a used 4-wheeler and three free passes

For me and two of my buddies to play a round of golf

And I ain’t gotta see my

Ex-future-mother-in-law anymore

Oh Lord, when it rains it pours

When it rains it pours

“I don’t know if there’s necessarily a personal side to it as much [as] it was a good story we wrote,” said Combs of the meaning behind the song. “I had the title in my phone; I keep titles in my phone. It was just one of those things where I came in and had the title ‘When It Rains It Pours.'”

Different Vibe

Written by Combs, Ray Fulcher, and Jordan Walker, an earlier iteration of “When It Rains It Pours” had a much moodier tone before it shifted into a more uptempo track.

“I thought it was going to be a sad song,” said Combs. “Jordan Walker was like, “Why don’t we make it a fun, not sad, thing?” So me, and Jordan, and Ray wrote it, and it turned out great.”

Combs added, “We tried to have fun with it and write it in a ’90s early-Brad Paisley kind of song, is what we were going for with that thing. Luckily, in my opinion, we nailed it. People seem to love it so far.”

