These 4 Country Songs From 1985 Still Sound Great, 40 Years After They Were Released

The 1980s were a big decade for country music. New acts, with new sounds, were emerging, while some artists were still holding onto the traditional country sound. These four songs were all released in 1985, and still sound great, 40 years later.

“Have Mercy” by The Judds

The Judds had a big hit with “Have Mercy”. The song, released in September 1985, was written by Paul Kennedy. It is included on their Rockin’ With The Rhythm album.

“Have Mercy” continues The Judds’ streak of No. 1 singles, becoming their fifth consecutive song to reach the top of the charts, staying there for two weeks. The uptempo song, about a woman trying to convince her significant other to stay, says, “Have mercy on me / You treat me so bad I’m in misery / It’s breaking my heart, can’t you see / Baby, baby have mercy on me.”

“40 Hour Week (For A Livin’)” by Alabama

Alabama includes “40 Hour Week (For A Livin’)” on their 1985 album, appropriately called 40-Hour Week. Dave Loggins, Don Schlitz, and Lisa Silver wrote this song. It’s a true anthem for those who work hard at everyday jobs, without being recognized much for their efforts.

“40 Hour Week (For A Livin’)” says, “Hello Detroit auto workers / Let me thank you for your time / You work a 40 hour week for a livin’ / Just to send it on down the line / Hello Pittsburgh steel mill worker / Let me thank you for your time / You work a 40 hour week for a livin’ / Just to send it on down the line.“

It’s a message that works just as well in 2025 as it did in 1985.

“The Chair” by George Strait

“The Chair” is on George Strait’s 1985 Something Special record. Written by Dean Dillon and Hank Cochran, “The Chair” remains one of Strait’s most memorable hits. It’s also one he still performs today.

“The Chair” is about two people who meet while out at a dance club, becoming a couple by the end of the night. One of the biggest hits of Strait’s career, Dillon admits he and Cochran had no idea when they wrote it that it would become such a success story.

“It was four in the morning, and I don’t know what happened,” Dillon recalls to Texas Monthly. “But Hank sat down in a chair across from me, and I looked at him, picked up the guitar, struck a G chord, and started singing, ‘Well, excuse me, but I think you’ve got my chair.’ He said, ‘Have you written that song?’ I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘Well, we’re about to.’ And 45 minutes later, we’d written ‘The Chair’.”

“Morning Desire” by Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers’ “Morning Desire” is one sexy song. Written by Dave Loggins, the song became a country and pop hit for Rogers.

The timeless song says, “It’s just one of those days / When I wanna lay here with her / And love her before I leave / And listen to the rain fall on the roof / And the thunder sounds like horses hooves / Oh, I listen to her breathe / And it makes me wanna wake her up / And tell her that I’m on fire / With morning desire.”

Photo by Ron Wolfson/Getty Images