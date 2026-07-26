4 Country Hits From 1975 That Time Forgot, but We Sure Didn’t

Quite a few great country songs dropped in 1975, but even the more successful hits have been forgotten by modern-day listeners and radio stations alike. The following four songs fit that bill, but I think they absolutely deserve to be remembered and revisited. Let’s take a look!

“It’s Morning (And I Still Love You)” by Jessi Colter from ‘Jessi’

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This sultry and stunning outlaw country ballad by the genre’s best female singer-songwriter is an intimate entry on our list of country hits from 1975. I don’t know why this song wasn’t a bigger hit. Honestly, I don’t get how most of Colter’s work didn’t shine more often on the country and pop charts alike back in the day. She’s still enormously underrated in my book. “It’s Morning (And I Still Love You)” by Jessi Colter did well on the country charts at the time, thankfully. It peaked at No. 11 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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“Bandy The Rodeo Clown” by Moe Bandy from ‘Bandy The Rodeo Clown’

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I bet you don’t remember this somewhat quirky country song from 1975. It’s a classic honky-tonk gem, but I really can’t remember the last time I heard it on the radio. If you’ve ever felt like a heartbroken clown (been there), you’ll likely vibe with “Bandy The Rodeo Clown” by Moe Bandy. This country tune made it to No. 7 on the US country chart.

“Don’t Let The Good Times Fool You” by Melba Montgomery from ‘Don’t Let The Good Times Fool You’

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Melba Montgomery doesn’t get talked about as much as she should nowadays. “Don’t Let The Good Times Fool You”, as well as the album of the same name from 1975, is a pretty, polished, and very Nashville-sounding record that’s still easy on the ears after all these years. This lovely song made it to No. 15 on the Hot Country Singles chart and did similarly well on the Canadian country charts.

“Bringing It Back” by Brenda Lee

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Brenda Lee has a lot of memorable hits in her discography, especially in the 1970s. However, one song makes it to our list of country hits from 1975 that are too often forgotten, namely because I haven’t heard it out in the wild in years. That song is “Bringing It Back”, a hit that once made it to No. 23 on the US country chart. Honestly, it should have ranked higher. It’s a really lovely, nostalgic ballad.

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