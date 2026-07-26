4 Rock Songs From 1994 That Every 90s Kid Can Still Sing Word for Word

The rock music of the 1990s still holds some unique sounds of the previous decade, while also embracing new, more modern sounds. With that in mind, these are four of the best rock songs that came out in 1994, which are so good that it’s likely that every 90s kid can still sing them word for word today.

“You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Tom Petty

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“You Don’t Know How It Feels” is the third and final single from Tom Petty’s 1993 Greatest Hits album. A No. 1 single for Petty, “You Don’t Know How It Feels” was written by Petty.

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A song about dissatisfaction, “You Don’t Know How It Feels”, “People come, people go / Some grow young, some grow cold / I woke up in between / A memory and a dream / So let’s get to the point / Let’s roll another joint / Let’s head on down the road / There’s somewhere I gotta go / And you don’t know how it feels / You don’t know how it feels / To be me.”

“Basket Case” by Green Day

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“Basket Case” is Green Day’s second single and second No. 1 hit. On Dookie, their third studio album, “Basket Case” was written by the members of Green Day.

A song of self-awareness, “Basket Case” says, “Sometimes I give myself the creeps / Sometimes my mind plays tricks on me / It all keeps adding up / I think I’m cracking up / Am I just paranoid? / Uh, ya, ya, ya / Grasping to control / So I better hold on.”

“Dissident” by Pearl Jam

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Written by Pearl Jam members, “Dissident” is part of VS., their sophomore album. A Top 5 single, it remains one of Pearl Jam’s most popular songs.

“Dissident” says, “She gave him away when she couldn’t hold / No, she folded, a dissident is here / Escape is never the safest path / Oh, a dissidence, a dissident is here / Oh, couldn’t hold on, she couldn’t hold / No, she folded, a dissident is here / Escape is never the safest place / Oh, a dissident is here.”

“Shine” by Collective Soul

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“Shine” is Collective Soul’s debut single and also their first No.1 hit. On Hints Allegations And Things Left Unsaid, their freshman project, “Shine” was written by Collective Soul’s lead singer, Ed Roland.

The song says, “Lay me on the ground / Or fly me in the sky / Show me where to look / Tell me what will I find? / What will I find? / Whoa, Heaven, let your light shine down / Whoa, Heaven, let your light shine down / Whoa. Heaven, let your light shine down / Whoa, Heaven, let your light shine down.”

In 2001, Dolly Parton recorded a version of “Shine” for her Little Sparrow album.

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