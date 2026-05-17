4 Rock Songs From 1972 That Every 70s Kid Can Still Sing From Memory Today

The 1970s were a beautiful time for new evolutions of rock music, and a ton of hits dropped in the year 1972, specifically. If you were a 70s kid during this glorious era of rock music, the following four tunes are likely still burned into your brain decades later. Feel free to sing along.

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“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass from ‘Looking Glass’

“Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” was a smash hit in 1972. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. An excellent soft rock tune, this track from American pop rock group Looking Glass started their career off with a bang. It’s a narrative-driven song about a barmaid in a harbor town who gets hit on a lot by the local sailors. But her heart belongs to the one she can’t have. Sadly, he has dedicated his life and love to the sea.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young from ‘Harvest’

This is probably Neil Young’s most famous song, and for good reason. “Heart Of Gold” stands out on his iconic album Harvest as a folk rock anthem for the ages. Listeners at the time loved it too, and the song peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and did well on numerous international charts. Fun fact: If you listen closely, you can hear Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor singing backup.

“Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” by The Hollies from ‘Distant Light’

How about some good ol’ swamp rock? And no, we’re not talking about Creedence Clearwater Revival. The Hollies were the ones to drop “Long Cool Woman In A Black Dress” in 1972. And it was quite a smash hit. Interestingly enough, the British rock outfit The Hollies didn’t find substantial success with the song in their native UK. There, it only peaked at No. 32. In the US, though, it was a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 and a chart-topper on the Cash Box Top 100.

“A Horse With No Name” by America from ‘America’

This song might sound like something from Neil Young, but it’s actually a tune from the British-American trio America. This entry on our list of rock hits from 1972 is one of the most easily identifiable folk rock songs of the 1970s. Even those who were alive at the time know this song all too well. “A Horse With No Name” is ridiculously catchy. So much so that it went straight to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns