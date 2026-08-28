This Heartbreaking Vince Gill Song Will Never Feel the Same Following the Loss of Dolly Parton

On August 28, 1995, Vince Gill released “Go Rest High On That Mountain”, a spiritual country song of heartache, loss, faith, and hope. The song is rooted in Christian faith, with Gill singing in the chorus, “Go rest high on that mountain / Son, your work on earth is done / Go to heaven a-shoutin’ / love for the Father and the Son.” It became one of the most ubiquitous and emotional songs of his career.

Gill started writing the song after country singer Keith Whitley died in 1989. The song remained unfinished for several years until Gill’s older brother, Bob Gill, died of a heart attack. After this tremendous loss, Gill finished the song, which became a well-loved eulogy for the dearly departed. The Library of Congress has since preserved Gill’s 1995 song in the National Recording Registry.

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“Go Rest High On That Mountain” has become a memorial standard, often resurfacing when other country music legends (and country music fans) pass on. Following the death of Dolly Parton on August 25, 2026, this Vince Gill song will never feel quite the same.

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Vince Gill’s Song Is an Appropriate Choice to Honor Dolly Parton Moving Forward

The late-summer anniversary of Vince Gill’s 1995 release of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” inevitably brings up feelings of grief and loss each year. The song naturally calls the listener’s attention to loved ones who are no longer with them. With Dolly Parton’s late-summer passing now coinciding with this anniversary, there will forever be a link between the two. It’s an appropriate song for Parton as well, considering how outspoken she was about her own Christian faith and the importance of working toward that level of love, generosity, and kindness while she was here on Earth.

Frankly, there likely would have been a connection regardless, given Gill’s connection to Parton. Gill and Parton collaborated on the latter artist’s iconic “I Will Always Love You” the same year that Gill put out his tribute to his colleague, Keith Whitley, and his older brother. The duet version of Parton’s original 1973 release garnered the duo a Grammy nomination for Best Country Collaboration with Vocal. Although they didn’t win that award that night, their joint version of “I Will Always Love You” was a favorite among their fan bases. It also helped establish a relationship built on mutual respect, admiration, and love.

In a statement obtained by People following Parton’s death, Gill said, “We are all crushed here at our house. One of the most beautiful sounds I’ve ever heard was when Dolly and I sang that last note of ‘I Will Always Love You’ the year we performed it on the CMA Awards [in 1995].” He called Parton an “icon” and “longtime friend.”

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