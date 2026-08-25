Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80

The legendary voice behind hit songs like “9 to 5”, “Touch Your Woman”, and “Jolene”, Dolly Parton, sadly passed away at 80. Throughout her life, the singer not only made a name for herself in country music but built an entire franchise around her persona. Becoming synonymous with Nashville, Dolly took her dream of stardom to new heights when she helmed dinner theaters, hotels, and even the famous Dollywood. A true icon – Dolly leaves behind not just a memory but a legacy that will echo for generations.

Before becoming a star on stage and the silver screen, Dolly grew up in a log cabin with only two rooms in Pittman Center, Tennessee. Surrounded by a large family, the singer often discussed how they were “dirt poor.” But that life quickly changed as she started to perform. Appearing at the Grand Ole Opry while just a teenager, Dolly met Johnny Cash, who constantly encouraged her to chase her dream.

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Never losing her passion for music, Dolly produced nearly 50 studio albums. Her last album to hit shelves was back in 2023 with Rockstar. Thanks to her songwriting abilities, the singer not only sold over 100 million albums but also gained entry into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton Is “Bringing Southern Hospitality to the Highway” With Her Latest Career Venture]

Dolly Parton’s Nephew Honors Her Life, Career, And Legacy

While the news of Dolly’s passing stunned fans and the music industry, her nephew, Brian Seaver, shared a video from the family. He stated, “This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

Keeping his promise, Seaver found himself making one of the hardest announcements of life. But at the same time, he considered it an honor. “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Although marking the end of a legendary life, career, and legacy, Seaver promised that the spirit of Dolly would never fade. “Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever. Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy; he farmed the soil, she farmed songs and happiness.”

Though gone, Dolly’s voice, words, and kindness will continue to light the way for dreamers everywhere. As fans mourn the loss of a national treasure, one truth remains certain – Dolly didn’t just leave a mark on the world – she changed it.



(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)