This No. 1 Hit From 1978 Was Effortlessly Cool, Despite the Recording Process Almost Coming To Blows

“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie is effortlessly cool, rhythmically airtight, and evocative of the late 1970s, when rock and disco were swirling together in a whirlwind of drum machines and sparkly lamé. But to be a fly on the wall during the recording process would suggest that this song was going to break the rowdy group of New York City punks once and for all.

At least, that’s what the band’s record label wanted to do.

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Recording “Heart Of Glass” Was an Arduous Process

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By the time Blondie was recording their third album, Parallel Lines, they had already achieved commercial success. But the band’s record label, Chrysalis Records, wanted a No. 1 hit. The label went with Michael Chapman, an Australian producer who had already worked with acts like Suzi Quatro. Speaking to Uncut in August 2008, Chapman remembered Chrysalis telling him, “Break ‘em,” referring to the band.

And that would be no small feat. As frontwoman Debbie Harry said in that same feature, “We were very unruly. We were all just wild children. Mike was very painstaking. He had a digital brain in an analogue age. So, when we got into the studio, and he was so precise, it was hard.” Chapman seemed to agree, saying that he “almost came to blows” with bassist Nigel Harrison, who was reluctant to go along with Chapman’s tedious workflow.

Blondie was, at its core, a New York City punk band. They had no interest in churning out squeaky-clean pop records, and they certainly had no interest in people telling them what to do. Chris Stein likened the whole experience to intense training at the gym. Chapman called it “an experiment from top to bottom.”

While Blondie’s grungy attitude made it difficult to keep them focused in the studio, Chapman knew that’s where the band’s magic was. Instead of flying them out to a cushy West Coast studio to rehearse and record, Chapman kept them in their stomping grounds. “The rehearsal space was dirty and grungy,” he said. “It was pretty crummy. But if I took Debbie and Chris to LA, their dark stuff would disappear in the sunshine.”

Despite All the Struggles, the Song Worked Out

As arduous and contentious as the writing, rehearsal, and recording process was for “Heart Of Glass”, it worked. The band found a way to embody a disco groove after Michael Chapman asked Debbie Harry for her most recent influences, and she offered Donna Summer. The song wasn’t quite disco, and it wasn’t quite rock ‘n’ roll. And in the mixed-up musical world of 1978, that ambiguity paid off in droves.

“Heart Of Glass” was Blondie’s first No. 1 hit, and it was No. 1 in a major way. The single topped the charts in the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and throughout Europe. It’s unclear whether Chapman ever actually “broke” the band, as per Chrysalis’ request. But he certainly broke them out into the mainstream.

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