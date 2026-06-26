This Top 10 Elton John Hit Was So Heartbreakingly Personal, He Refused to Edit Its Length for a Radio Cut

Record labels have long been cutting up artists’ songs to make a three-minute-and-under radio edit—and the artists hating that decision—are both tales as old as time. There have been plenty of times when the record labels were correct, garnering themselves and the acts major commercial hits or watching them flop with a too-long cut. But there have also been instances of artists refusing to splice and dice their material, and it still works in their favor. One of which is Elton John’s 1975 track, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”.

John released the heartbreakingly autobiographical song on his ninth studio album, Captain Fantastic And The Dirt Brown Cowboy. It was the LP’s sole single, released on June 23, 1975, at a full six minutes and 45 seconds. Even in the post-psychedelic haze of the mid-1970s, over-six-minute songs didn’t often earn spots on the radio. But John insisted—an unsurprising reaction, given the song’s subject matter.

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Elton John Wrote the 6:45 Ballad About His Lowest Point

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In the late 1960s, Elton John was a twenty-year-old pianist for Bluesology and dating a woman named Linda Woodrow. The pair had plans to wed until John’s bandleader, Long John Baldry, opened John’s eyes to a revelation about himself: he was gay. Baldry caught John off guard when he suggested that John shouldn’t marry Woodrow, saying that he loved his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, more than her. But the surprise was largely due to the fact that deep down, John knew Landry was right.

That was the titular moment John wrote about in “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”. After speaking with Landry, John went home and got into several arguments with Woodrow. That night marked the end of their engagement.

To say that Taupin also helped save John’s life on a different night would be partially true if John hadn’t gone so far out of his way to make his suicide attempt unsuccessful. “I’d not only put a pillow in the bottom of the oven to rest my head on, I’d taken the precaution of turning the gas to low and opening all the windows in the kitchen. There wasn’t enough carbon monoxide in the room to kill a wasp,” John said, per Elton John All The Songs: The Story Behind Every Track.

Taupin found John in this position and found the scene so comedic that he couldn’t stop laughing. Technically, John’s life didn’t need literal saving that night. But in a more profound, metaphysical way, Taupin did just that.

“Someone Saved My Life Tonight” Was Still a Top 10 Hit

Elton John and Bernie Taupin distilled these two pivotal moments into the 1975 hit, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”, to stunning effect. Not only did the songwriting duo get their way when they insisted the record label didn’t cut down the ballad for a radio single. But they proved to be correct. The Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy single peaked at No. 1 on the Cash Box Top 100, No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 in Canada, and in the Top 40 in the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

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