Chart-topping Country Music Songwriter Tony Martin Reminiscent on ‘All Heart’

On the seventeenth episode of All Heart with Paul Cardall, songwriter Tony Martin and Paul Cardall look back at Tony’s remarkable hit-making career. They talk about Tony’s father, Glenn Martin who wrote Charley Pride’s “Is Anybody Going to San Antone” along with Merle Haggard classics, “It’s Not Love But It’s Not Bad” and “If We’re Not Back In Love By Monday.”

Growing up at the feet of stellar songwriters such as Sonny Throckmorton, Mickey Newbury and Hank Cochran, Tony learned what it takes to write a good song. Merle Haggard and other legends would frequent his parents’ home for picking sessions. Tony would create parodies and become a journalist in Chicago before his father challenged him to write something serious. That first song, “Baby’s Gotten Good at Goodbye,” was cut by George Strait.

Since that time, Tony has added more chart-topping hits to his resume.

Among those are “Banjo” by Rascal Flatts, “I’ll Think Of A Reason Later” by Lee Ann Womack, “Just To See You Smile” by Tim McGraw, “Living And Living Well” by George Strait, “No Place That Far” by Sara Evans, “Settle For A Slow Down” by Dierks Bentley, “Third Rock From The Sun” by Joe Diffie, “Time Is Love” by Josh Turner and “You Look Good In My Shirt” by Keith Urban.

In addition to songwriting advice, Tony, with his wit and humor, shares business tips for young writers seeking a lasting career in country music.

