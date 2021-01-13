Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing KILLBOY over Zoom video!

KILLBOY can’t get this bitch up out her head in her latest single “U + ME.” The track drops alongside an intergalactic house party visual directed by STRIPMALL and produced by Dreambear (Steve Aoki, Trippie Redd, Lil Skies). The video, starring Jaden Fenix Forte, is available to stream now via YouTube HERE. “U + ME,” written and produced by KILLBOY, is available to stream at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

ABOUT KILLBOY

KILLBOY doesn’t fit in—and she’s not trying to. She speaks her mind and doesn’t care about what anyones thinks, but she does care about her music (she writes, records, produces and engineers herself). She took a long road to become KILLBOY. Raised in Texarkana, TX, she always messed around with cassette recorders and sang to herself which instigated self-taught lessons in producing and playing every instrument. In high school, she managed to tour, record, and get on the radio under her legal name. She wound up in Nashville, “started partying, fucked off, and decided to go to college.”

Heading to Los Angeles after dropping out of college, she planted roots in Koreatown, working in karaoke bars to pay the rent by night and writing and producing music by day. In 2020, she broke through with her debut release “WHEREDAFUCC.” It kicked open the door for a steady stream of singles like “JUST ME” and “666.” Posting up millions of streams independently, she continues to provoke, prod, and push pop forward on a series of singles in 2021 sparked by “U + ME.”

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!