Top 10 Blues Traveler Songs

Blues Traveler frontman, John Popper, is one of the greatest harmonica players of all time. And the songwriter wields his sonic skills whenever he and his New York-City-via-Princeton-New-Jersey-born band, Blues Traveler, get together to perform their hits like “Run-Around” or “Hook.”

But all that is just the surface of the band. Blues Traveler has a number of excellent albums and a number of standout tracks on those albums, which you will see below. Along with his excellent mouth harp skills, Popper is a skilled frontman, solid guitar player and his band of players in Blues Traveler rocks hard and with urgency.

So, without further ado, here are Blues Traveler’s Top 10 songs.

10. “Carolina Blues”

9. “Alone”

8. “Sweet Talkin’ Hippie”

7. “Mountain Cry”

6. “Conquer Me”

5. “Crystal Flame”

4. “Look Around”

3. “But Anyway”

2. “Hook”

1. “Run-Around”

Photo: Graham Fielder