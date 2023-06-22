There are many albums that are considered classics in the world of rock. A list of all the meritable albums in the genre’s history would be never-ending, so we decided to select a handful that are “must-haves” in any self-respective music fan’s collection.

Videos by American Songwriter

Check out our picks for the Top 10 rock albums every music fan should own, below.

1. Van Halen (Van Halen)

Many bands are only just beginning to find their footing while releasing their debut albums. That was not the case for Van Halen. As many rock enthusiasts will tell you, few debut efforts are as flawless as this one. It earned the band not only major commercial success but a die-hard fan base as well.

Van Halen is the best first impression any burgeoning rock band could hope for.

2. The Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd)

It’s a mind-bending experience the first time you hear Pink Floyd’s music. While most of their catalog has an air of experimentation to it, The Dark Side of the Moon is by far their most trippy. Though you may not know it upon first listen, given how distorted the record sounds, the songs concern themselves with the troubles the band went through while riding the wave of fame.

3. Who’s Next (The Who)

Even when looking at the album cover for Who’s Next, it’s clear that you’re witnessing an important piece of music. There is a sense of gravity in the cover image. Each of the band members stands, peering out into a vast open terrain or staring at a scorched piece of earth. The viewer gets the sense that what lies within the album will be equally as striking.

And luckily, The Who deliver on that front. “Baba O’ Riley” is one of the most iconic songs in rock history—and for good reason. Elsewhere are similarly name-making hits like “Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Behind Blue Eyes.” No one could regret adding this one to their collection.

4. The Doors (The Doors)

Speaking of incredible debut albums, The Doors hit it out of the park with their first release in 1967. The self-titled record was built with songs that the group fleshed out while playing in venues like Whisky a Go Go. They were eventually dismissed from the club for some of the content within their songs—particularly “The End.”

Though the song may have been too much for the gen-pop in California at the time, in hindsight, it and the rest of The Doors’ debut album gave the group an edge over their peers. It’s largely considered one of the most unique debut albums of all time, endlessly influential, and practically flawless.

5. Led Zeppelin IV (Led Zeppelin)

Any Led Zeppelin album could make this list, but if we’re going by sheer fan approval then we have to choose Led Zeppelin IV. This album is by and far Led Zeppelin’s best-selling pursuit—largely thanks to its inclusion of the incomparable “Stairway to Heaven.” If you’re looking for a tried and true rock masterpiece, this is the record for you.

6. The Last Waltz (The Band)

Rock is made to be on the stage. Only there do you get the raw, unfiltered strength of the genre. The only thing even remotely comparable to that experience is listening to a live album and few live albums are as good as The Last Waltz.

Not only is The Last Waltz filled with special guest appearances and The Band’s biggest hits, but it also acts as their final bow, which gives it an amount of prestige their other records don’t have. The Last Waltz is a piece of rock iconography and essential to have in your collection.

7. Sticky Fingers (The Rolling Stones)

Like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones albums are sacred among fans. Picking one to beat out the rest is a tough challenge. But, we’ve decided to take the leap and choose Sticky Fingers for this list.

Sticky Fingers saw the band return to their blues-steeped roots. It’s the perfect mix between their Southern inspirations and their Euro sensibilities. It’s a perfectly paced album with nothing but stunners on the track list.

8. Rumours (Fleetwood Mac)

Unlike Led Zeppelin or The Rolling Stones, it’s very clear which album of Fleetwood Mac’s stands out above the rest. Not to say the rest of their records are bad—they’re one of the biggest rock bands in music history, so we would never be so bold. But, it’s clear to fans and casual listeners alike, Rumours is the magnum opus.

Part of that comes down to the way it was made. Who doesn’t love some drama? But even without the famed story of love, lust, and infidelity backing these songs up, they would still be expertly crafted, powerful songs.

9. The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie)

Not one of David Bowie’s peers could make an album like The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust. It’s a singular effort from a deeply unique artist. Never before seen and never to be seen again.

As far as concept albums go, The Rise & Fall Of Ziggy Stardust is one of (if not the) best. It’s grandiose and extraterrestrial enough to be enticing but grounded and universal enough to be relatable.

10. Abbey Road (The Beatles)

The Beatles gave their final bow with Abbey Road. It was the end of the road for one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Instead of whimpering out and crawling away, the group decided to leave their fans with a bang.

This album is anything but an obligation. Even as the band was fracturing, they managed to pull it together long enough to create one of their best offerings. It’s one part experimental and one part a return to simpler production. Though the Beatles catalog has some stiff competition, it’s Abbey Road that we’re declaring the “must-have.”

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage