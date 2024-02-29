Lonestar Releases Country Rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun,” Hints at Future Project

Award-winning group Lonestar is fresh off their 2023 album TEN to 1—a re-recording of ten of their biggest hits from the past 30 years of their career—but they’re not slowing down any time soon. On March 1, the band will release an inspired country rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun” from the 1977 album Rumours. The cover can be pre-saved here.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lonestar is composed of lead singer Drew Womack, keyboardist Dean Sams, guitarist Michael Britt and drummer Keech Rainwater. Womack joined the band in 2021, while Sams, Britt, and Rainwater are members of the original lineup. Still, the camaraderie is palpable when listening to the new single and hearing the band talk about the process.

“We changed the arrangement to make it more of a country song,” said Womack per a press release. The song was originally written and performed by the late Christine McVie, and Lonestar felt that, while they updated the arrangement for their genre, there were still parts of the song that needed to be faithful to the original.

[RELATED: Who Were the Songwriters Behind Lonestar’s “I’m Already There”?]

Lonestar Creates Infectious, Energetic Vibe in New “You Make Loving Fun” Cover

“There were certain parts where we were like, ‘Alright we have to stay true to this section of the song because people will expect that,’” said Sams. “So, there were certain parts that we tried to remain true to the original, but always keeping in mind we’re Lonestar and if we were going to do it exactly like the original artist, would there really be a point in doing it?”

The Lonestar cover is similar enough to the Fleetwood Mac original to be familiar, yet Lonestar pumped it up and added their own country-rock flair which turned it into a completely different vibe. Where Christine McVie’s performance is subdued and soft, the band’s new version is loud, fun, and celebratory.

The official video features Lonestar performing the song cut with images of a loving couple, but it’s the band that takes center stage—the energy in the video is palpable. Allegedly, there are hints that “You Make Loving Fun” will be featured on a new project Lonestar has in the works, so fans should definitely look out for news of that. Overall, “You Make Loving Fun” is already a great song, but Lonestar injected it with their infectious energy and made it their own. It’s an homage to the original, while also being unique enough to create a completely different listening experience.

Featured Image by TapeSlate Productions