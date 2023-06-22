Taylor Guitars’ 814ce gets a Builder’s Edition Upgrade

Sponsored Content

Taylor’s 814ce electric acoustic guitar has made a name for itself as the company’s long-standing flagship model, and it’s now the latest offering in the company’s Builder’s Edition collection. The venerable 814ce with its Grand Auditorium body style joins nine other elite Taylor guitar models in the collection that has grown into a remarkably diverse line-up of advanced-performance instruments since its inception just five years ago.

What is a Builder’s Edition Model?

What’s different about a Builder’s Edition model? As the name implies, Taylor’s Builder’s Edition guitars offer players an ultra-premium class of instruments that feature subtle modifications to original body shapes, tone-enhancing changes to interior bracing, top-tier tonewoods and other voicing tweaks for exceptional tonal quality. And while premium materials and tweaks undeniably improve the sound of this special breed, the additional investment in an exacting design and the craftsmanship of Builder’s Edition models not only serve to improve tone, but design elements such as beveled armrests, modified cutaways, chamfered edges, and subtly altered neck profiles can transform the feel of a Builder’s Edition guitar in a player’s hands. Taken together, these improvements to an already proven design make for a playing experience that can be very special, often evoking a profound personal connection with the instrument.

The last new Builder’s Edition models were introduced in early 2020, and according to Taylor master designer and Builder’s Edition architect, Andy Powers, the time felt right to bring a new iteration of the 814ce to life. Because Powers was already happy with the existing identity of the standard 814ce, he decided to stay fairly close to many of the core aesthetic details as he designed the Builder’s Edition version. “I thought, let’s push the design we love toward the even more complex woodworking we’re doing with some of the other Builder’s Edition guitars,” recalled Powers.

Why Change Up a Classic?

With the reputation of the 814ce, you might ask why would the company change its design now. “I’ve actually played with the idea for quite a while,” shares Powers. “One reason we haven’t until now is that I still really like the redesign we did in 2014 — the inlay pattern, the purfling, the way the guitar looks and feels. And we’ve made other updates to the 800 Series in the years since then.”

The 814ce has long been considered Taylor’s flagship acoustic-electric guitar. Over the years, the model’s success with players has been credited to its mix of lush tone, playing comfort, and an all-purpose, use-it-anywhere musical personality. So what could make this guitar better?

The Builder’s Edition 814ce keeps the solid Indian rosewood back and sides and pairs them with a uniquely crafted Adirondack spruce top, a combo that yields an enticing blend of low-end warmth, treble-range clarity, and remarkable power. That tone is reinforced by Taylor’s more modern V-Class bracing designed to draw out more of the blooming overtones and rich sustain that players appreciate. There are some comfort-focused enhancements, as well, such as a beveled armrest and cutaway with an ever-so-subtle body taper that serves to elevate an already accommodating feel of Taylor’s Grand Auditorium body style, but some updates presented significant challenges. “Being able to produce the beveled cutaway demanded some of the most complicated tooling work that Taylor’s product development team has undertaken,” notes Powers.

A notable woodworking challenge in the redesign of the 814ce can also be found in the guitar’s Adirondack spruce top. The top features 4-piece construction, rather than the standard 2-piece construction, a move that underscores the company’s concern for and commitment to modern-day wood sourcing and responsible stewardship. Taylor craftsmen envision four-piece spruce tops being more common in the future because there are fewer large/old-growth Sitka spruce trees (250-plus years old) commercially available. Smaller trees will necessitate 4-piece tops. Taylor is using this model, and this premium Builder’s Edition platform, to spotlight this reality. The move also highlights the importance of quality craftsmanship since a four-piece top requires more work to do it well. Taylor designers offer that, if done right, the move can be every bit as visually and sonically appealing as more traditional designs–potentially, even more so.

In keeping with the 814ce’s well-deserved, all-purpose reputation, the Builder’s Edition 814ce could suit you whether you’re looking for an all-purpose musical workhorse or an heirloom-quality guitar to augment your collection. Its craftsmanship, upgraded design, and environmental awareness are timely, and already being honored with music industry awards.

The new Builder’s Edition 814ce ships with Expression System 2 electronics and Taylor’s deluxe hardshell brown case. Be sure to check it out at a Taylor dealer near you.

Expected retail price – $4,499

Photos courtesy Taylor Guitars

