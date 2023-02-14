Top 10 Songs by Katy Perry

Katy Perry is one of the most accomplished artists of the modern era. The California-born Perry, who boasts some of the most popular songs in the history of music, is a bonafide pop star. She rose to popularity in the early 2000s after pursuing a career in gospel music from the age of 16.

Perry released her debut LP, Katy Hudson, in 2001 but it wasn’t until 2008 and her album, One of the Boys, that she earned mainstream attention. That album included her breakout hit “I Kissed a Girl.” To date, Perry has released six studio LPs and has sold some 143 million albums, which makes her one of the best-selling artists ever.

Below, we dive into Perry’s top 10 songs.

1. “I Kissed a Girl”

The debut single from Perry’s second studio LP, One of the Boys, “I Kissed a Girl” changed the trajectory of her career. Released in April 2008, the song raised eyebrows as it raced up the charts. On the song, Perry sings: I kissed a girl and I liked it / The taste of her cherry chapstick / I kissed a girl just to try it / I hope my boyfriend don’t mind it / It felt so wrong, it felt so right / Don’t mean I’m in love tonight / I kissed a girl and I liked it / I liked it.

The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for seven weeks. Today, many trace the song as sparking a new wave of queer awareness in pop, along with Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Same Love.”

2. “Roar”

“Roar” was featured on Perry’s fourth album, Prism, released in 2013. She co-wrote the track with Bonnie McKee and Dr. Luke, Max Martin and Cirkut. The power pop track topped the charts in 12 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

3. “Rise”

Co-written with Savan Kotecha, along with Max Martin and Ali Payami, this song was released in July 2016. The electronic song hit the top 10 in several countries, including the United States. The day after it dropped, an Olympics-themed video was released with another “official” commercial music video dropping later in August.

4. “Bon Appétit”

This popular track features the southern rap trio Migos. It was released on Perry’s fifth studio LP, Witness, which dropped in 2017 and was that LP’s second single. The dance-inspired tune also features Migos’ signature trap rapping and many allusions to sex acts and double entendres. To wit, the song’s music video includes Perry being served up as a meal.

5. “Firework”

From Perry’s third album, Teenage Dream, in 2010, this song was co-written by Perry and Ester Dean, along with producers Stargate and Sandy Vee. The self-assuring dance track is all about inspiration. And the message worked. The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hit top 5 on 20 other song charts globally.

6. “Dark Horse”

Featuring rapper Juicy J, “Dark House” came out in 2013 and is from Perry’s fourth studio album, Prism. Some have called it an example of a “Southern rap-techno mashup.” As usual, Perry blends genres in her songs—especially her most popular songs—using her talent and magnetism to bond elements of seemingly disparate styles.

7. “California Gurls”

Another of Perry’s popular songs that features the help of hip-hop royalty, “California Gurls” features the one and only Snoop Dogg. The track is from Perry’s third LP, Teenage Dream. Perry wanted it to be a West Coast response to the East Coast hit, “Empire State of Mind” by Alicia Keys and Jay Z. The song is an ode to the Golden State, where Perry and Snoop are from.

8. “Wide Awake”

From the reissue of Perry’s third album, Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection, this song was written for Perry’s biographical film, Katy Perry: Part of Me. It dropped in 2012 and combines the style of a power ballad with dance-pop. As with lots of Perry’s songs, it’s a self-assured, inspiring track that highlights the need to move forward.

9. “Daisies”

Released in 2020, this song was the lead single from Perry’s album that year, Smile. The song wasn’t a giant commercial success, by Perry’s standards anyway, but it debuted at No. 40 in the U.S., giving the artist her 25th top 40 song in America. It’s a passionate track about not wanting to change no matter what people say.

10. “Teenage Dream”

The second single from Perry’s third album of the same name, this song arrived in July 2010. It’s all about being in love as a teenager. Youth plus passion. The perfect sonic combination.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry