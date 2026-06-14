3 Heartbreaking 90s Songs About the Pain of Lost Love

The 90s had some of the best sad songs. The heartbreak was palpable in several hits in the decade, including these three, which are all poignant reminders of the pain of lost love.

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“I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

There may not be a sadder song ever written than Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”. The heartbreaking tune came out in 1991 on her Luck Of The Draw record. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” is written by Mike Reid and Allen Shamblin.

The song is about a relationship that has ended due to a lack of interest from one person, but not the other. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” was written with Linda Ronstadt in mind. But as soon as Raitt heard it, she knew she wanted to record it herself.

“It was absolutely one of the most honest and original heartache songs I had ever heard,” Raitt says. “It was a point of view that I had been on both sides of, and it struck me deeply. I knew immediately I wanted to sing it.”

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” says, “I can’t make you love me, if you don’t / You can’t make your heart feel something it won’t / Here in the dark, in these final hours / I will lay down my heart, and I’ll feel the power / But you won’t, no, you won’t / ‘Cause I can’t make you love me / If you don’t.”

“It Must’ve Been Love” by Roxette

One of Roxette’s biggest hits, “It Must’ve Been Love”, is part of the Pretty Woman soundtrack, the blockbuster film starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Written by the group’s own Per Gessle, “It Must’ve Been Love” clearly articulates the pain of a relationship ending.

“It Must’ve Been Love” says, “It must have been love, but it’s over now / It must have been good, but I lost it somehow / It must have been love, but it’s over now / From the moment we touched, ’til the time had run out.”

“Un-Break My Heart” by Toni Braxton

A massive pop and R&B hit on the charts, Toni Braxton’s “Un-Break My Heart” came out in 1996. Written by renowned songwriter Diane Warren, “Un-Break My Heart” remains one of Braxton’s most successful hits.

“Un-Break My Heart” became an 11-week No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song says, “Un-break my heart / Say you’ll love me again / Undo this hurt you caused / When you walked out the door / And walked out of my life / Un-cry these tears / I cried so many nights / Un-break my heart / My heart.”

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