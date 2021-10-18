These days, many on the internet know Chris Barron as the kind, cat-picture-posting fellow on Twitter. Indeed, Barron’s “Caturday” posts have become a big hit on the social media platform. They’ve even gone viral.

But, of course, Barron is also the frontman and co-founder of the New York City via-Princeton-New-Jersey-based rock band, the Spin Doctors. The group had mega-hits in the ’90s and boasts more solid tracks from its 1991 debut LP, Pocket Full of Kryptonite, which went platinum five times.

So, to celebrate both the Cat Man, Barron, and his excellent, quirky band, we thought we’d highlight the Top 5 Spin Doctors songs here. Enjoy!

5. “Cleopatra’s Cat”

4. “What Times Is It?”

3. “Jimmy Olsen’s Blues”

2. “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”

1. “Two Princes”