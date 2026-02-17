Travis Tritt Wrote These 4 Songs That Every Country Music Fan Should Know

Everyone knows that Travis Tritt is a great singer and a great performer. But a lot of people don’t know that he is also a really talented songwriter. These four songs are all written by Travis Tritt and should be known by every country music fan.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)”

“Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)” is undoubtedly one of Tritt’s most popular singles. But not many people know that Tritt wrote the song by himself for his sophomore It’s All About To Change record. Even more surprising, the song is inspired by his own life.

“My wife had moved out in the middle of the day, while I was at work,” Tritt recalls to The Boot. “And I came home to basically an empty house. I thought I had been robbed. The front door was standing wide open, the back door was standing wide open, and you could see right through the house, and everything that was in it was basically gone.”

While he was dealing with his stuff being gone, he was served divorce papers. Later, his wife called him, saying she was interested in reconciling. The surprising turn of events inspired “Here’s A Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)”.





“Tell Me I Was Dreaming”

Tritt taps into heartache with “Tell Me I Was Dreaming”. Out in 1995 on his Ten Feet Tall And Bulletproof record, Tritt wrote “Tell Me I Was Dreaming” with Bruce Ray Brown.

“Tell Me I Was Dreaming” says, “Tell me I was dreaming / That you didn’t leave me here to cry / You didn’t say you don’t love me anymore / It was just my imagination telling lies / Tell me that you didn’t say goodbye.”

One of Tritt’s biggest hits, the song surprisingly didn’t reach No. 1 on the charts.

“Best Of Intentions”

Out in 2000 on his Down The Road I Go record, “Best Of Intentions” is another song that Tritt wrote by himself. The song is an honest look at his own shortcomings. Tritt drives the storyline home in the video, which was shot inside a jail.

“Best Of Intentions” says, “Now some people think I’m a loser / ‘Cause I seldom get things right / But you make me feel like a winner / When you wrap me in your arms so tight / Please tell me you will remember / No matter how much I do wrong / That I had the best of intentions all along.”

“Best Of Intentions” is Tritt’s final No. 1 single of his career.

“Help Me Hold On”

The angst is palpable in Tritt’s “Help Me Hold On”. Out in 1990, the song is Tritt’s first No.1 single.

On his freshman Country Club project, Tritt wrote “Help Me Hold On” with Pat Terry. The song says, “Help me hold on to what we had / Once our love was strong, it can be again / You said it takes two to make love last / You were right all along, so help me hold on.”

Photo by Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images