3 ACM Winners From 1974 We Still Can’t Get Enough of Now

When music fans close their eyes and think about the country genre, which decade do you think comes to mind first? Of course, it all depends on the person. But perhaps a song from the 1970s will jump to their minds quickest. Because by the mid-1970s, country music was experiencing a nice golden age.

Here below, we wanted to go back in time and remember a slice of that golden age, a moment when country music was experiencing a lovely high water mark. Indeed, these are three ACM Award-winners from 1974 we still can’t get enough of now.

Charlie Rich

Country star Charlie Rich entered the 1974 ACM Awards show with the most nominations (7) and he left the night with the most trophies (four), including Album of the Year (for Behind Closed Doors), Top Male Vocalist of the Year, and Single Record of the Year. Despite all that, somehow Rich didn’t receive the nod for Entertainer of the Year. That trophy went to multimedia star Roy Clark.

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John is the definition of a multimedia star. She is one of the best-selling musicians of all time and she is also one of the most beloved movie stars ever. From her work in Grease to her songs like “Physical”, she is an icon among icons. But in 1974, she was just a rising star. She released two albums that year and three prior. And for that, she garnered the trophy for Most Promising Female Vocalist at the 1974 ACMs, beating out the likes of Debbie Hawkins, Sharon Leighton, Lawanda Lindsey, and Linda Ronstadt.

Hank Williams

Where would country music be without Hank Williams? The spindly singer with the twangy voice wrote and recorded some of the most iconic songs the genre has ever heard still—tunes like “Hey, Good Lookin’”, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”, and “Lost Highway”. Not only that, but the Williams family tree extends throughout the decades with multiple generations of country stars. For all that and more the artist was honored posthumously during the 1974 ACM show, garnering the Pioneer Award trophy for his work.

Photo by Warwick Bedford/Radio Times via Getty Images