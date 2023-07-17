What Do the Lyrics to Dave Matthews Band’s “Too Much” Mean?

While Dave Matthews Band boasts popular songs like “Crash,” “So Much to Say” and “#41” and is known for its lively jams and joyous, romping live sets, the group is also known for saying a thing or two in its lyrics.

Whether considering “Don’t Drink the Water,” which is about colonialism and war, or “Ants Marching,” which is about the day-in-day-out drudgery of the 9-to-5, the band is not afraid to say a few things about social or political situations.

For another example of this, see the band’s 1996 song, “Too Much.” In fact, let’s dive into the lyrics and their meaning here below.

Gluttony

From the band’s multi-platinum-selling album, Crash, this song was the LP’s lead single and hit No. 5 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. In the song, Frontman Dave Matthews showcases his signature bombastic, even stream-of-consciousness penchant for lyric writing. The opening of the song is a bit nonsensical, but its passion and energy prove impactful. Sings Matthews,

Ooh, straight in, suck up and go

Cool it, swallow, swallow

Bow, breathe deep, take it all

It comes cheap

Push it through the doors

Cause in between the lines

I’m gonna pack more lines

So I can get in

Ooh traffic jam got more cars

Than a beach got sand

Suck it up suck it up suck it up

Fill it up until no more

I’m no crazy creep, I’ve got it coming

To me because I’m not satisfied

The hunger keeps on growing

Indeed, it is with the final line or three that the song actually takes shape. One can imagine Matthews, a whiskey in one hand and a pen in the other, writing these lyrics on, say, a bar napkin. Then the real inspiration strikes! The hunger keeps on growing!

The Chorus

The meaning of the song, of course, is hit like a nail on the head in the chorus. In the refrain, Matthews sings,

I eat too much

I drink too much

I want too much

Too much

In the second verse, Matthews continues his song of hunger, saying,

…Play for me, play more

Ten times in the same day

I need more

I’m going, over my borders

I’m going to take more

More from you, letter by letter

God

In the song’s final verse, Matthews gets even more pointed, bringing God into the equation. Now he’s channeling some of the voices he would later source for “Don’t Drink the Water,” which came out in 1998 on the album, Before These Crowded Streets. In this song’s third verse, Matthews sings of insatiability,

I told god I’m coming

To your country

I’m going to eat up your cities

Your homes, you know

I’ve got a stomach full it’s not

A chip on my shoulder

I’ve got this growl in my tummy

And I’m gonna stop it today

Final Thoughts

In America, Matthews is both a part and an outsider. Having been born in South Africa but raised in the U.S., Matthews talks of the American lifestyle which is built on producing and consuming. Matthews knows this firsthand. He’s in the middle of it as a Grammy-winning artist. So, he knows the empty gut that America has, its hope for a constant supply to try and fill it. That’s what this song is about. And it achieves its point both from the inside and the outside. Sings Matthews in the bridge,

Hey

Suck it up, suck it up

Suck it up, suck it up, suck it up, yeah

Suck it up, suck it up, suck it up

Suck it up, suck it up, suck it up baby

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images