What do the Lyrics to the Dave Matthews Band Song “Crash into Me” Mean?

The 1996 title song to the seven-time platinum-selling album by the Dave Matthews Band, “Crash into Me” has long been a fan-favorite. It’s certainly the Virginia-born Dave Matthews Band’s most popular and well-known song. And it’s got that sweet 12-string acoustic sound.

But what does the song mean? What are the lyrics all about? Who has whose chain and what ball is tied to who, exactly? We will dive into all of this below.

Peeping Tom

“Crash Into Me,” which hit No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart in 1997, has been featured by notable artists like Stevie Nicks and has been highlighted in the recent indie film, Lady Bird. Yet, its subject is a bit shady, despite the sweet-sounding lyrics and performance by frontman Matthews.

Oh I watch you there

Through the window

And i stare at you

You wear nothing but you

Wear it so well

Tied up and twisted,

The way I’d like to be

For you, for me, come crash

Into me

That verse, however, comes near the end of the song. All prior, Matthews is paying homage to the subject of his affection. However, she seems to be taken.

You’ve got your ball

You’ve got your chain

Tied to me tight tie me up again

Who’s got their claws

In you my friend

Into your heart I’ll beat again

Sweet like candy to my soul

Sweet you rock

And sweet you roll

Lost for you I’m so lost for you

You come crash into me

And i come into you,

I come into you

In a boys dream

In a boys dream

A Fantasy

In the end, the singer is left to fantasize about the object of his affection. He promises so much—but, really, what sprung man doesn’t? The woman has a. likely heard it all before or b. doesn’t even know he’s there watching.

We aren’t left with much of a resolution to the story. Perhaps it’s a song the looker sings nightly. Maybe he’s singing it to the moon, a hound dog after all.

I’m the king of the castle

You’re the dirty rascal

Crash into me

Oh see you crash into me baby,

‘Cause I am swimming in your seas

And in your ocean

And I feel your waves come and crash into me

Oh yes I see the waves come and crash into me

Oh yes I feel the waves come and crash into me

I will be your dixie chicken,

If you’ll be my Tennessee lamb,

We can walk together

Down in Dixieland

Final Thoughts

While one of the sweetest sounding songs, “Crash into Me” is also one of Matthews’ strangest. It’s also one of those songs, given its peeping Tom nature, that makes one wonder: would this be released today? Nevertheless, it remains one of DMB’s most classic and beloved songs by fans. In the end, it’s a song of worship, even if a tad unnerving.

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images On Location