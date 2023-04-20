Dave Matthews Band Previews New LP With Eerie Single “Monsters”

The Dave Matthews Band released its latest single, the eerie song, “Monsters.”

The new track also portends the group’s forthcoming new album this year, Walk Around the Moon, which is set to drop on May 19. The band is also set to head out on tour in early May with dates running into the fall, ending at Washington’s The Gorge Amphitheatre.

In the new song, Matthews sings, Chutes and ladders / Pick up sticks / Counting cards and counting bricks / Driving past that old five and dime / Can’t get nothing for a nickel since a long long time.

The band’s new LP is its first in a handful of years (pre-order here). The Grammy Award-winning band, which formed in 1991 in Charlottesville, Virginia, released its latest LP, Come Tomorrow, in 2018.

DMB’s upcoming tour begins with a trio of dates in Mexico and then the band will commence a U.S. tour beginning at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas, on May 19. The string of headlining dates will also include stops in Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago; Saratoga Springs, New York and many more. It concludes with Matthews’ annual Labor Day weekend (September 1-3) bash at The Gorge, which is some two hours outside of Seattle.

As with every DMB tour, the band partners with The Nature Conservancy, which plants trees to help offset the carbon emissions caused from traversing the globe. For more on that, visit HERE.

Fans can check out DMB’s new single, upcoming LP tracklist and extensive tour dates below.

Walk Around The Moon – Track Listing

1. Walk Around The Moon

2. Madman’s Eyes

3. Looking For A Vein

4. The Ocean And The Butterfly

5. It Could Happen

6. Something To Tell My Baby

7. After Everything

8. All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

9. The Only Thing

10. Break Free

11. Monsters

12. Singing From The Windows

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND – 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Date – City/State/Province – Venue

5/9 – Mexico City, DF – Auditorio Nacional

5/11 – Monterrey, NL – Auditorio Pabellon M

5/13 – Guadalajara, JAL – Teatro Diana

5/19 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/24 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

5/26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

5/27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

5/30 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

5/31 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

6/2 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/3 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/9 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/10 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

6/14 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

6/17 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

6/23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/24 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/29 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

6/30 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/12 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7/19 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/21 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/25 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater at the Wharf

7/28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/29 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/24 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Resort and Casino

8/25 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/26 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/29 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/1 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/2 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

9/3 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Photo by Sanjay Suchak / Shore Fire Media