When The Doors Scored This No. 1 Hit, a Cosmic Sign Made Time Stand Still (Literally) for a Record Label Founder

At a time when many record labels were still in their infancy, a song turning into a massive success for both musicians and the labels they were signed to was a more common phenomenon. Such was the case for The Doors and Elektra Records with “Light My Fire” from 1967.

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The chart-topping single was the second one released from The Doors’ eponymous debut. (The first, “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”, failed to reach the Billboard Hot 100.) Elektra was still a boutique label at the time, which was founder Jac Holzman’s main selling point when he was trying to get The Doors to sign with him.

Holzman argued that because his label was so small, he would be able to devote his attention and resources to the Los Angeles rock band, which was still trying to get their big break. After the release of “Light My Fire”, neither the label nor the band had anything to worry about in that regard. Everyone got their career-defining, “made it” moment.

Time Stood Still for Jac Holzman After “Light My Fire” Went No. 1

Although a band and record label can pour plenty of time, energy, and care into crafting an album, they have little control over how the song performs in the real world. After the poor reception for “Break On Through (To The Other Side)”, it’s not unreasonable to assume that Elektra Records and The Doors were a little uneasy. Then, news broke that “Light My Fire” was racing to the top of the charts.

“The moment I heard, my watch stopped,” Elektra founder Jac Holzman recalled to Uncut. “I think it was some kind of cosmic attention, maybe the great beard was saying, ‘Look what I’ve done for you.’ The next day, I went out and bought a very expensive watch, as I could now afford it.”

Drummer John Densmore said that although he liked the song “immediately,” he “didn’t know it would turn into such an important song. When we played it at concerts, it was our last song, and everybody immediately got up and danced the whole time.”

For some members of the band, the news of their No. 1 hit was expected…and a little late. Elektra Records’ Steve Harris recalled the moment he first heard that “Light My Fire” was at No. 1. “We found out in Chicago, when we were in a meeting with distributors,” he explained. “I called Jim [Morrison], and Jim said, ‘How come it took so long?’”

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