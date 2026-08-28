Where Are They Now? American Songwriter Song Contest Alum Kaiya Gamble Is Making Major Moves 3 Years After Teen Category Win

Kaiya Gamble has done some big things in three years. The 19-year-old Canadian’s song, “Sweet Talker,” won the Teen Category of American Songwriter’s Song Contest back in 2023, and hasn’t slowed down since.

In the years that followed, Gamble made it to Hollywood Week on season 22 of American Idol, opened up for artists including JP Saxe, put out new music, and landed sync placements on upcoming Netflix and Disney+ shows.

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The first accomplishment was particularly noteworthy for Gamble, who’s been an Idol fan for years.

“The whole experience really, really helped me learn how to perform under that intense pressure,” she told American Songwriter of performing in front of Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. “It gives you a lot of confidence. I met so many incredible people, and… it opened a lot of doors for me.”

Those doors include an ever-growing fan base.

“I’ve built a real fan base and community over the last couple of years online,” she said. “Getting messages from people all over the world, and doing Zooms regularly with my fans, and hearing how my music has impacted them has meant so much.”

Kaiya Gamble Discusses Her New Music

Those listeners can’t get enough of Gamble’s soulful pop sound, confessional lyrics, and powerhouse vocals, all of which are inspired by the likes of Renee Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Whitney Houston, Fleetwood Mac, and Alessia Cara.

“The goal for me has always been to make somebody feel a little less alone in what they might be feeling and going through,” she said. “… I’m just somebody who wants to connect with people through music.”

Recently, she did just that with her song, “Home,” which is “a centerpiece” of her forthcoming debut EP.

“‘Home’ is about my little sister… She’s the person I call whenever something happens in my life, good or bad. She has just been my safe place for so long,” Gamble explained. “I was talking about her in the writing room, and it was crazy how every writer in the room connected to that same feeling.”

“What I realized through writing that song was, it was more than just me writing a song about my sister. It was writing about the feeling of being at home when you’re with a person… that make you feel at home and make you feel safe, and loved, and valued,” she added. “… I hope when people listen to it, they can call the person they love in most of the world and just tell them they appreciate them.”

Gamble noted that the EP on which “Home” will appear “feels like a real statement to artistically where I’m at right now, but also honoring where I was a couple of years ago too.”

Kaiya Gamble Reveals American Songwriter’s Impact on Her Career

That past place was a pretty impressive one, as Gamble won her Song Contest category at just 16.

“I was just so excited to have my work recognized in that way. It definitely opened a lot of doors for me moving forward,” she said.” People would see that accolade on my socials or on my bio, and it would just put more credibility towards my name.”

Gamble’s big win offered her a “real boost” in her career, and allowed her to link up with a “network of songwriters, artists, and people.” It’s for that reason that Gamble said she wants to encourage others to enter the contest.

“It’s a really incredible community of artists and songwriters, who not only win these awards, but who are judging the competitions,” she said. “… It’s a really special thing that American Songwriter does to uplift emerging artists. I’m extremely grateful for their support of my music, and of my career and journey. I’d say to any artist wanting to apply, just jump with both feet in and apply. It’s a special place and a special organization.”

Photo by Oliver Banyard