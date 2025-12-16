Where Are They Now? ‘The Voice’ Season 26 Winner Sofronio Vasquez

Sofronio Vasquez has been busy since winning The Voice. The dentist won season 26 of the NBC competition series one year ago as part of Team Michael Bublé.

Vasquez kicked off the year by meeting with the President of the Republic of the Philippines and by being recognized by the Senate of The Philippines.

He proceeded to put on shows in the Philippines, Canada, Japan, and the U.S. He also met Bill Gates and worked with David Foster.

Through it all, Vasquez has stayed in touch with Bublé, whom he now considers family. The relationship is an important one to Bublé too, as Vasquez’s win marked the coach’s first on the series.

In one Instagram post, Vasquez shared a photo of himself in the recording studio with Bublé, Foster, and Paul Anka.

In fact, in November, Vasquez teamed up with Bublé to release a Christmas song, “Maybe This Christmas.” At the same time, he also released a collaboration with Foster, “Grown Up Christmas List.”

Sofronio Vasquez Is Set to Return to The Voice

Dec. 16 is slated to be a big day for Vasquez. First, he’ll release his latest song, “Superman.” Later that night, he’ll return to the show that started it all and perform during the season 28 finale of The Voice.

Vasquez isn’t the only artist taking the stage on Tuesday night. XG, Riley Green, Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Khalid, and Neal Schon are also all set to perform during the show.

During the finale, Bublé will be vying for a three-peat win. After the proud coach got his first win with Vasquez, he went on to win season 27 with Adam David.

On season 28, Bublé has two chances to win, as both Max Chambers and Jazz McKenzie made it to the finals. The competition is stiff, though. To get his three-peat, Bublé will have to overcome Niall Horan’s DEK of Hearts and Aiden Ross, Reba McEntire’s Aubrey Nicole, and Snoop Dogg’s Ralph Edwards.

To see how it all ends up, fans can tune into The Voice on Dec. 16.

Ariana Madix and Dylan Efron will host a pre-show for The Voice‘s Live Finale results episode, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The live show itself will follow, airing from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images