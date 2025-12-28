Where Are They Now? The Rock Star Who Inspired Generations of Metalheads and Drummers in the 1980s and Beyond

Lars Ulrich is one of the founding (and most recognizable) members of the legendary rock band Metallica. He’s been one half of the songwriting duo (along with James Hetfield) of the band since the band formed in 1981. And his legacy as one of the world’s most influential thrash metal drummers will probably be remembered for decades or even centuries to come.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born in Denmark in 1963, Ulrich had an interest in music from a young age. He initially attempted to follow in his father, tennis player Torben Ulrich, and pursue the sport professionally. It’s a good thing he ultimately leaned into music full-time. Otherwise, we likely wouldn’t have metal classics like “Master Of Puppets” and “Hit The Lights” today.

So, what’s Lars Ulrich been up to lately? Apparently, it doesn’t look like the 62-year-old heavy metal drumming icon is slowing down anytime soon.

What Has Lars Ulrich Been Up to Lately?

Lars Ulrich is still a standing and active member of Metallica in 2025. And it doesn’t look like the band has any intention of quitting soon. Though, according to lead guitarist Kirk Hammett, it might take a while longer before we see a new album from the band.

Back in 2023, Lars Ulrich noted that the band was playing around with ideas to follow up their album released that year, 72 Seasons.

“I’m looking forward to going live and being in sharing mode for the next couple of years,” said Ulrich at the time. “The beauty of being with these guys, I kind of joke, James writes more riffs when he’s tuning his guitar than most people do in a lifetime. That’s the beauty of being in band with these guys and I’m eternally grateful. I’m dumbfounded by it.” In 2024, Hetfield confirmed that he was working on writing new music.

Obviously, several years have passed since those promises of something coming soon. Fans have been wondering when Ulrich and the rest of the band will release another album. Hammett told Rolling Stones earlier in 2025 that he had been working on ideas for Metallica’s next album. However, touring has delayed things.

“I don’t foresee us starting the next album for at least another year because we’re still finishing the tour,” said Hammett.

As of this writing, Lars Ulrich and the rest of Metallica are still in the midst of their M72 World Tour. They have dates remaining through the summer of 2026 across Europe and the UK. We might have to wait a while, but it’s clear Lars Ulrich is still active and working on new tunes with Metallica today.

Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage