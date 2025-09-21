Who Won ‘The Voice’ Last Season? Where Is the Season 27 Winner Now?

A brand-new season of The Voice is coming to NBC Monday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Veteran coaches Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire will look to dethrone two-time defending champion Michael Bublé. If they like what they hear during Blind Auditions, each coach will hit a button to spin their big red chair around, signaling they want that particular artist on their team. At the end of season 28, one of those artists will walk away with a cash prize and recording contract. Last year, that honor went to Team Bublé’s Adam David, capping off a remarkable underdog arc that started with just a one-chair turn. But what has the Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident been up to since his historic victory?

Adam David Talks Life After ‘The Voice’ Victory

Adam David’s success story is an unlikely one. He managed to turn just one chair with his Blind Audition performance of Peter Frampton’s “Baby I Love Your Way.” By the time he appeared on The Voice, though, the 35-year-old was no stranger to beating the odds. With his early days as a professional musician marred by substance use, David committed to sobriety in 2019.

After winning The Voice in May 2025, the singer-songwriter walked off the stage and directly into “10 or 15 interviews.”

“You know, I’m still processing the last 15 minutes or year of my life leading up to this moment,” he said in a July 2025 video. “It’s all very overwhelming, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. It was kind of cool to just go right in.”

David hasn’t slowed down since. Just last month, The Voice champ met Teddy Swims, whose chart-topping hit “Lose Control” helped him win an Instant Save competition, preserving his path to victory. And on Saturday, Sept. 20, David returned to South Florida for a hometown show in Pompano Beach.

Is New Music in the Works?

Ahead of his victory on The Voice, Adam David released “Savior,” his first new single in 11 years. The emotionally raw track was born from his experiences in Recovery Unplugged, a music-based addiction treatment organization.

“Ultimately it’s almost like my higher power talking to me, and it seems to resonate with a lot of people that are also struggling,” David said.

The roots singer-songwriter hasn’t released specific details regarding any future music projects. However, he previously teased “something big” with coach Michael Bublé.

“I’ve got a catalog of songs. I have a lot of writer friends I want to collaborate with,” he said after his victory. “The plan is to put out some music and go on to work. We’re going to put out some music, and we’re going to hit the road.”

