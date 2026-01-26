Where Are They Now? John Foster, the 18-Year-Old Country Phenom and ‘American Idol’ Runner-up

American Idol season 23 saw many great hopefuls vying for the title, with Jamal Roberts taking home the prize. The competition was stiff, especially the runner-up to Roberts’ victory, John Foster. The 18-year-old phenom wowed the country with his throwback style. Though he didn’t win the ultimate prize, he won over many fans. A year later, Foster is steadily rising in the country ranks. Learn more about the American Idol alum’s continued career below.

John Foster’s Time on American Idol

Foster made quite the impression on the judges during his first audition. With two out of three judges being country singers, Foster’s song choices hit the nail right on the head.

Foster first performed Alan Jackson’s “Don’t Rock the Jukebox” before sliding into a softer, more vocal-forward rendition of Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time”—at the request of Carrie Underwood.

Luke Bryan was more than satisfied with Foster’s second song choice, even opting to jump in and perform a duet with the young hopeful. Though the judges weren’t entirely sure the 18-year-old was ready for the challenge of American Idol, they eventually gave him three “yesses.”

Foster stayed in the game right up until the very end, earning second place on season 23.

Continued Career

Foster has continued to pursue his country career since American Idol. During the tailend of his time on the show, Foster debuted a stunning single, “Tell That Angel I Love Her.”

This tender ballad was written as an ode to two friends he had lost several years before his American Idol run.

“Three years ago, we tragically lost two beautiful souls, Caroline Gill and Maggie Dunn,” Foster wrote on his Instagram at the time. “That pain and heartbreak allowed me to channel the most beautiful—and yet most terrible—thing I’ve ever created.”

Sure, the sun will come up / But it won’t shine on her skin / And I’d give anything I have / To talk to her again…Lord, won’t you tell that angel I love her / As y’all live in the stars, he sings.

Over the last year, Foster has released more music, made his Grand Ole Opry debut, and performed alongside many music greats. Revisit the somber single that started it all for Foster below.

