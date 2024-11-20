Who Would Win, Rock Vocalist Edition: Freddie Mercury or Robert Plant?

Shredding guitars and driving rhythm sections might lay the groundwork for rock ‘n’ roll, but the rock vocalist is what makes the music, for lack of a better word, sing. From doomy growls to banshee-esque shrieks, rock vocals add an irresistible human element to music otherwise fortified by amplified electronic instruments (excluding the drum kit, of course).

When it comes to rock vocalists, few can compete with the likes of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. But what if those two singers were to go neck and neck against one another? While both bands and singers have obvious similarities within their mutual rock genre, Plant and Mercury are as unique as they come.

So, who would win in a rock vocalist competition: the late great Freddie Mercury or the immensely influential Robert Plant? Let’s consider both sides of this hard-fought argument.

Freddie Mercury: A Multi-Octave, Multi-Genre Performer

British rock band Queen was certainly a powerful musical force as an ensemble, but it’s hard to deny the strength Freddie Mercury’s incomparable vocals brought to the group’s sound. Even with Brian May’s fantastic guitar work, it’s hard to imagine Queen would have enjoyed the same success without their fearless, mustachioed leader.

Mercury was a powerhouse vocalist in terms of range, style, and delivery. His natural baritone could stretch higher or lower to produce a stunning four-octave range, which lent itself to Queen’s varied and eccentric musical catalog. Whether snarling through “Another One Bites the Dust” or showing off his operatic falsetto in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Mercury’s vocals remain powerful and captivating.

Mercury commanded respect from his peers, too. The Who’s Roger Daltry once called Mercury “the best virtuoso rock ‘n’ roll singer of all time. He could sing anything in any style. He could change his style from line to line. God, that’s an art. He was brilliant at it.”

Robert Plant: A Mythical, Powerful Belter

Although Robert Plant has enjoyed a successful career since the disbandment of Led Zeppelin in the 1980s, his most memorable musical legacy by far is that of the rock ‘n’ roll frontman behind Led Zeppelin hits like “Black Dog” and “Whole Lotta Love.” Plant’s vocal delivery in Led Zeppelin was unapologetic, wild, and even orgasmic. If Jimmy Page’s riffs were the band’s finesse, Plant was the sex appeal selling it.

Like Freddie Mercury, Robert Plant has an impressive range that stretches from smooth baritone to shrieking alto. School of Rock lists Plant’s range as slightly bigger than Mercury’s (G2-C#6 compared to Mercury’s F2-F5), although an argument could be made that banshee screams aren’t necessarily indicative of a controlled vocal range. Nevertheless, Plant has no trouble navigating sultry, raspy, or belting vocal tones, depending on what the song needs.

Plant’s vocal tone has become one of the most distinctive in rock history, heavily influencing future bands—subconsciously or not—like Greta Van Fleet.

So, Who Is The Better Rock Vocalist?

Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991 meant we were never able to see what his voice could do in his later years, unlike Robert Plant, who has continued to explore new genres and styles into his 60s and 70s. But if we were to compare these two powerhouse vocalists in their respective primes, we’d have to crown Freddie Mercury the winner in an incredibly close race.

The decision comes down to vocal technique and control. Whereas Plant could match Mercury in fervor and rock-centric rasp, his approach to doing so seemed to be a more natural, off-the-cuff process. While this certainly lent itself to his organic, improvisational, and passionate vocalizations, Mercury could do the same type of delivery before breaking off into a perfectly controlled, almost classical delivery. Despite both singers’ vocal prowesses, Mercury’s versatility on his instrument is what put him just ahead of Plant.

To be fair, both singers would likely have crowned the other as the winner. In an interview for Mercury’s tribute concert television special, Plant said the Queen frontman was incomparable. “Freddie sang all these songs originally, and he sang them better than we’re gonna sing them. He sang them in the correct keys, with confidence; he sang them really, really well. His personality vocally and his whole projection, we can’t capture.” Plant later said Mercury had “much better chops.”

In 1975, Mercury offered similar praise to Plant. “Led Zeppelin is the greatest,” Mercury said. “Robert Plant is one of the most original vocalists of our time. As a rock band, they deserve the kind of success they’re getting.”

So, what do you think? Robert Plant or Freddie Mercury? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below and jump into the comment section at the bottom of the page to share your thoughts.

(Left to right: Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images, Photo by Bob King/Redferns)