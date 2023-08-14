Why The Prodigy Didn’t Play Dreambeach or Boomtown Festival

After The Prodigy’s Maxim suffered a back injury, the group had to cancel several upcoming festival dates. The Prodigy was forced to call off scheduled performances at Spain’s Dreambeach and Boomtown Festival in Winchester, which both would have occurred between August 9 and August 13.

The Prodigy released a statement on August 10 via Twitter. “The Prodigy have unfortunately been forced to cancel their upcoming headline festival performances at Dreambeach (ES) and Boomtown (UK) under doctor’s orders, as Maxim recovers from a temporary back injury,” the statement read.

“This isn’t a decision the band take lightly and they apologize to all fans who are traveling to these shows,” the statement continued. “We will update everyone on his progress and future shows as soon as possible.”

The Prodigy is an electronic dance group that was known in the ’90s for several hit songs, including “Firestarter.” The band suffered a tragic loss after the death of frontman Keith Flint. Flint died by suicide in 2019 at the age of 49.

The Prodigy founder Liam Howlett expressed his disbelief and shock over the loss of his bandmate on Instagram back in 2019. “I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” Howlett wrote. “I’m shell shocked, fuckin angry, confused and heartbroken….. r.i.p brother Liam.”

At the time of his death, The Prodigy made a public statement addressing his death.“It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend, Keith Flint,” the statement read. “A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

After several issues caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Prodigy was able to return to playing gigs and embark on their 2022 UK tour. After beginning last year’s tour with duel shows at O2 Academy in Sheffield, The Prodigy issued a statement from their official Twitter account.

“We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us, this ment so much to us, the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget,” the band wrote. “Thankyou for the continued luv and support, we luv all muthafukkas, Now let’s Fukin do it again!”

