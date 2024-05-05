How to Vote for Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Emmy Russell and Your ‘American Idol’ Top 5

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Adele became one of the best-selling music artists in the world as she sold over 120 million albums. And thanks to songs like “Hello”, “Easy on Me”, “And “When We Were Young”, the singer gained numerous awards, including 16 Grammy Awards. She even won an Academy Award for her song in the James Bond film Skyfall. While an icon in music, on Sunday night, American Idol contestants like Emmy Russell will take the stage and perform a hit song from Adele. And given that only five singers will move forward, here are all the details on how to vote for your favorite contestant.

With the American Idol finale kicking off on May 19, the remaining seven contestants are currently looking to find themselves on that stage. But before the winner is announced, they must rely on their fans and viewers at home to help get them there. Although the remaining singers have showcased their amazing talents over the last few weeks, their futures rest in the hands of the audience. With singers like Russell, Abi Carter, Jack Blocker, and Triston Harper looking to become the next American Idol, voting is crucial.

How To Vote 30 Times For Your ‘American Idol’ Favorite

For those who want to help their favorites continue, there are three ways to vote. First, fans can head over to the American Idol website. While navigating the site is extremely easy, fans who have the American Idol app can also place their vote there. And one of the easiest ways to vote for your favorite is to simply text the singer’s number to 21523. Given that there are three ways to vote, the show doesn’t want fans to struggle when deciding which platform to use. So, they are allowing fans to use all three.

That’s right, fans can cast their vote for the Top 5 using all three platforms. And to make it even better, each fan can vote up to 10 times using each method. With there being three ways to vote, that means a single fan can vote for their favorite 30 times.

Just last week, Russell, a fan favorite, dominated the competition when he performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter”, which was originally recorded by her grandmother Loretta Lynn. At the time, she gained high praise from fans and even Katy Perry, who said, “I chose this song not because you are Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, but because you are Emmy Russell and you can do anything.”

Don’t miss American Idol, airing Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



